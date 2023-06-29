Morning Report: 49ers Have Four QBs on the Roster Heading into Camp

Tickets Now Available for 49ers Foundation Players for a Purpose Kickoff Event

Tickets are now on sale for the 49ers Foundation's 2023 season kickoff event, "Players for a Purpose" presented by SAP on August 28th. The event will take place on the 49ers official practice turf at the SAP Performance Facility located at Levi's® Stadium and provide guests with the opportunity to interact with the entire 49ers roster, coaches, alumni and team executives. All proceeds support the 49ers Foundation and their mission to educate and empower Bay Area youth through the game of football. Tickets are available at 49ers.com/kickoff.