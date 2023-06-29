Morning Report: 49ers Have Four QBs on the Roster Heading into Camp

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Thursday, June 29th.
New and Notable
49ers 2023 Roster Breakdown: Quarterbacks
Each week, 49ers.com has been breaking down the roster as we get closer to the season. In this installment of the 2023 roster breakdown, we will take a look at the team's quarterbacks.
49ers Running Backs Top the PFF Position Group Charts
Various San Francisco 49ers players have appeared at the top of Pro Football Focus individual rankings throughout the offseason, and now, entire position groups are headlining the charts. The latest 49ers corps to clinch a No. 1 overall ranking from PFF is the running back crew that includes Pro Bowler Christian McCaffrey, Elijah Mitchell, Jordan Mason, Tyrion Davis-Price, Ronald Awatt and Khalan Laborn.
Tickets Now Available for 49ers Foundation Players for a Purpose Kickoff Event
Tickets are now on sale for the 49ers Foundation's 2023 season kickoff event, "Players for a Purpose" presented by SAP on August 28th. The event will take place on the 49ers official practice turf at the SAP Performance Facility located at Levi's® Stadium and provide guests with the opportunity to interact with the entire 49ers roster, coaches, alumni and team executives. All proceeds support the 49ers Foundation and their mission to educate and empower Bay Area youth through the game of football. Tickets are available at 49ers.com/kickoff.
Off the Field: 49ers Players Coach 2023 Football Camp for the Stars ⭐️
Earlier this month, San Francisco 49ers players Matt Pryor and Jordan Mason helped demonstrate that football is for everyone, a lesson set forth by Football Camp for the Stars.
Football Camp for the Stars is a program dedicated for athletes with Down syndrome who love football. The athletes have the opportunity to receive instruction from college and NFL players and coaches and live out an authentic football experience.
49ers 2023 Roster Breakdown: Coaches
Each week leading up to the start of training camp, 49ers.com will assess roster groupings as we get closer to the season. In this installment, we will take a look at the coaching staff including the new faces arriving in 2023 and how they'll impact the team.
What to Watch
Say Cheese
Offensive lineman Matt Pryor and running back Jordan Mason taught football fundamentals to athletes with Down syndrome to make the game fun and accessible to all.
View images of Arik Armstead's Inaugural Kick Off For Kids Gala, where sponsors, attendees and the Sacramento community raised over $250,000 for education equity.
Players from around the league descended upon Nashville, Tennessee for Tight End University (TEU), orchestrated by George Kittle, Travis Kelce and Greg Olsen.