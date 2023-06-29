Powered By

Morning Report: 49ers Have Four QBs on the Roster Heading into Camp

Jun 29, 2023 at 08:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Thursday, June 29th.

New and Notable

49ers 2023 Roster Breakdown: Quarterbacks

Each week, 49ers.com has been breaking down the roster as we get closer to the season. In this installment of the 2023 roster breakdown, we will take a look at the team's quarterbacks.

Learn More >>>

49ers Running Backs Top the PFF Position Group Charts

Various San Francisco 49ers players have appeared at the top of Pro Football Focus individual rankings throughout the offseason, and now, entire position groups are headlining the charts. The latest 49ers corps to clinch a No. 1 overall ranking from PFF is the running back crew that includes Pro Bowler Christian McCaffrey, Elijah Mitchell, Jordan Mason, Tyrion Davis-Price, Ronald Awatt and Khalan Laborn.

Learn More >>>

Tickets Now Available for 49ers Foundation Players for a Purpose Kickoff Event

Tickets are now on sale for the 49ers Foundation's 2023 season kickoff event, "Players for a Purpose" presented by SAP on August 28th. The event will take place on the 49ers official practice turf at the SAP Performance Facility located at Levi's® Stadium and provide guests with the opportunity to interact with the entire 49ers roster, coaches, alumni and team executives. All proceeds support the 49ers Foundation and their mission to educate and empower Bay Area youth through the game of football. Tickets are available at 49ers.com/kickoff.

Learn More >>>

Off the Field: 49ers Players Coach 2023 Football Camp for the Stars ⭐️

Earlier this month, San Francisco 49ers players Matt Pryor and Jordan Mason helped demonstrate that football is for everyone, a lesson set forth by Football Camp for the Stars.

Football Camp for the Stars is a program dedicated for athletes with Down syndrome who love football. The athletes have the opportunity to receive instruction from college and NFL players and coaches and live out an authentic football experience.

Learn More >>>

49ers 2023 Roster Breakdown: Coaches

Each week leading up to the start of training camp, 49ers.com will assess roster groupings as we get closer to the season. In this installment, we will take a look at the coaching staff including the new faces arriving in 2023 and how they'll impact the team.

Learn More >>>

What to Watch

Say Cheese

49ers Players Coach 2023 Football Camp for the Stars

Offensive lineman Matt Pryor and running back Jordan Mason taught football fundamentals to athletes with Down syndrome to make the game fun and accessible to all.

OL Matt Pryor
1 / 24

OL Matt Pryor

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Jordan Mason, OL Matt Pryor
2 / 24

RB Jordan Mason, OL Matt Pryor

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Matt Pryor
3 / 24

OL Matt Pryor

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
2023 Football Camp for the Stars
4 / 24

2023 Football Camp for the Stars

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Matt Pryor
5 / 24

OL Matt Pryor

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
2023 Football Camp for the Stars
6 / 24

2023 Football Camp for the Stars

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Jordan Mason
7 / 24

RB Jordan Mason

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Matt Pryor
8 / 24

OL Matt Pryor

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Jordan Mason, OL Matt Pryor
9 / 24

RB Jordan Mason, OL Matt Pryor

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Jordan Mason
10 / 24

RB Jordan Mason

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Matt Pryor, RB Jordan Mason
11 / 24

OL Matt Pryor, RB Jordan Mason

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Matt Pryor
12 / 24

OL Matt Pryor

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Jordan Mason
13 / 24

RB Jordan Mason

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Jordan Mason, OL Matt Pryor
14 / 24

RB Jordan Mason, OL Matt Pryor

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Matt Pryor
15 / 24

OL Matt Pryor

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Matt Pryor, Steve Mariucci
16 / 24

OL Matt Pryor, Steve Mariucci

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Jordan Mason
17 / 24

RB Jordan Mason

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Jordan Mason, OL Matt Pryor
18 / 24

RB Jordan Mason, OL Matt Pryor

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Matt Pryor, RB Jordan Mason
19 / 24

OL Matt Pryor, RB Jordan Mason

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Matt Pryor
20 / 24

OL Matt Pryor

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Jordan Mason, OL Matt Pryor
21 / 24

RB Jordan Mason, OL Matt Pryor

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Jordan Mason
22 / 24

RB Jordan Mason

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Steve Mariucci, RB Jordan Mason
23 / 24

Steve Mariucci, RB Jordan Mason

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Matt Pryor
24 / 24

OL Matt Pryor

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Armstead Academic Project's Kick Off for Kids 2023 Gala

View images of Arik Armstead's Inaugural Kick Off For Kids Gala, where sponsors, attendees and the Sacramento community raised over $250,000 for education equity.

QB Trey Lance, WR Jauan Jennings, Dr. John York, DL Arik Armstead, DL Alex Barrett
1 / 8

QB Trey Lance, WR Jauan Jennings, Dr. John York, DL Arik Armstead, DL Alex Barrett

RF Photography/Arik Armstead Academic Project
DL Arik Armstead
2 / 8

DL Arik Armstead

RF Photography/Arik Armstead Academic Project
Arik Armstead Academic Project Interim Director Aila Malik
3 / 8

Arik Armstead Academic Project Interim Director Aila Malik

RF Photography/Arik Armstead Academic Project
Armstead Academic Project's Kick Off for Kids 2023 Gala
4 / 8

Armstead Academic Project's Kick Off for Kids 2023 Gala

RF Photography/Arik Armstead Academic Project
DL Arik Armstead
5 / 8

DL Arik Armstead

RF Photography/Arik Armstead Academic Project
Mayor of Sacramento Darrell Steinberg, DL Arik Armstead
6 / 8

Mayor of Sacramento Darrell Steinberg, DL Arik Armstead

RF Photography/Arik Armstead Academic Project
Mayor of Sacramento Darrell Steinberg, DL Arik Armstead
7 / 8

Mayor of Sacramento Darrell Steinberg, DL Arik Armstead

RF Photography/Arik Armstead Academic Project
DL Arik Armstead
8 / 8

DL Arik Armstead

RF Photography/Arik Armstead Academic Project
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

49ers Players Participate in George Kittle's Tight End University 🎓

Players from around the league descended upon Nashville, Tennessee for Tight End University (TEU), orchestrated by George Kittle, Travis Kelce and Greg Olsen.

TE George Kittle
1 / 10

TE George Kittle

QB Trey Lance
2 / 10

QB Trey Lance

QB Sam Darnold
3 / 10

QB Sam Darnold

TE George Kittle
4 / 10

TE George Kittle

TE George Kittle
5 / 10

TE George Kittle

QB Trey Lance
6 / 10

QB Trey Lance

TE George Kittle
7 / 10

TE George Kittle

QB Sam Darnold, Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen
8 / 10

QB Sam Darnold, Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen

QB Trey Lance
9 / 10

QB Trey Lance

TE George Kittle
10 / 10

TE George Kittle

Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Listen In

Listen and Subscribe

Apple:

Spotify:

Related Content

news

Morning Report: Bucky Brooks Calls Nick Bosa a 'Franchise Building Block'

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: Get to Know the New Faces on the 49ers Coaching Staff

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: Expectations for the 49ers Defense in 2023

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: Latest Updates from Tight End University

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report:49ers Stay in Top 5 of Latest NFL Power Rankings

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: Evaluating the 49ers 2023 Rookie Class

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: Evaluating PFF's Latest Player Rankings

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: George Kittle Shares Excitement for the Season Ahead

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: Christian McCaffrey Lands in Three of PFF's Top RBs

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: Steve Wilks Shares Minicamp Updates

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: Warner and Greenlaw Tabbed as PFF's Best LB Duo

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

Advertising