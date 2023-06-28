Tickets Now Available for 49ers Foundation Players for a Purpose Kickoff Event

Tickets are now on sale for the 49ers Foundation's 2023 season kickoff event, "Players for a Purpose" presented by SAP on August 28th. The event will take place on the 49ers official practice turf at the SAP Performance Facility located at Levi's® Stadium and provide guests with the opportunity to interact with the entire 49ers roster, coaches, alumni and team executives. All proceeds support the 49ers Foundation and their mission to educate and empower Bay Area youth through the game of football. Tickets are available at 49ers.com/kickoff.

Once reception opens at 4:30 p.m. guests will have the opportunity to eat, drink and visit booths representing several local philanthropic organizations from around the Bay Area including the 49ers Foundation's direct programs, 49ers EDU presented by Chevron and 49ers PREP presented by U.S. Bank. The main program will commence at 6:00 p.m. and feature entertainment, a keynote address from a 49ers player and a live auction where fans will have the chance to win unique memorabilia and experiences.

"Last year, 'Players for a Purpose' raised a total of $760,000, the largest amount ever in the event's then five-year history," said John York, 49ers Co-Chairman and Foundation Board Member. "We look forward to kicking off this football season by welcoming fans into our home for a night of fun and collaborative giving to benefit historically underserved Bay Area communities."

"The 2022 season was full of significant impact for the Foundation. After kicking off the season with a record-setting Players for a Purpose event, the Foundation passed the $60M lifetime milestone in funding invested back into Bay Area communities" said Justin Prettyman, 49ers Foundation Executive Director. "Now in its sixth year, this fundraiser has become something that 49ers fans circle on their calendars. We can't wait to welcome them again on August 28th."

"'Players for a Purpose' has become a distinguished tradition in the storied history of the 49ers organization," said Dave Martinez, Senior Director, SAP Marketing. "SAP is proud to partner with the 49ers Foundation to raise awareness and support for initiatives which have a significant positive impact on Bay Area youth."