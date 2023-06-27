Off the Field: 49ers Players Coach 2023 Football Camp for the Stars ⭐️

Offensive lineman Matt Pryor and running back Jordan Mason taught football fundamentals to athletes with Down syndrome to make the game fun and accessible to all.
Earlier this month, San Francisco 49ers players Matt Pryor and Jordan Mason helped demonstrate that football is for everyone, a lesson set forth by Football Camp for the Stars.
Football Camp for the Stars is a program dedicated for athletes with Down syndrome who love football. The athletes have the opportunity to receive instruction from college and NFL players and coaches and live out an authentic football experience.
Kickstarted by Valley Christian Schools varsity football coach Mike Machado in 2007, the program is now in its tenth year and has been embraced by the 49ers and the football community at large.
Over 50 athletes participated in this year's camp that took place at Valley Christian in San Jose. The high school's football and cheer teams were also involved with the program and supported the athletes by coaching and encouraging them through football drills.
"They follow football and they love it, just like everyone else loves it," NFL Network analyst and former 49ers head coach Steve Mariucci said. "This is a chance for them to play some football."