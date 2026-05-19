Morning Report: 2026 49ers Fan Invasions Are Set 🗞️ 

49ers Invasions & International Takeovers Set for 2026 Season

From Seattle to Atlanta, Dallas to New York, and even internationally in Melbourne and Mexico City, the 49ers are preparing to celebrate alongside the Faithful worldwide through the return of 49ers Invasions presented by Zenni and the international Faithful Takeover series.

A Game-By-Game Look at the San Francisco 49ers 2026 Schedule Release

The San Francisco 49ers have announced their 2026 regular season schedule along with the opponents and date ranges for the team's three preseason games. The 49ers will face the NFC East and AFC West in cross-divisional play, while continuing to battle their NFC West opponents twice a year.

Key Matchups and Storylines in the 49ers 2026 Schedule