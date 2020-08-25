Presented by

Morning Report: Training Camp Rewind, Charlie Woerner Writes 'In My Own Words' Entry, Players for a Purpose Player Announcement

Aug 25, 2020 at 07:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Tuesday, August 24.

New and Notable

Training Camp Rewind presented by SAP

49ers senior reporter Keiana Martin reviewed the major storylines following the team's first week of practices and spoke with George Kittle about his T-shirt war with Jimmy Garoppolo, the tight end room and his excitement to see Trent Taylor this year. Watch the video below. 👇

In My Own Words feat. Charlie Woerner

Each week leading up to the regular season, a different member of the San Francisco 49ers 2020 draft class will document his first NFL training camp. In the second of five entries, tight end ﻿Charlie Woerner﻿ shares a first-person account of his rookie experiences. In his blog entry, Woerner details his transition to the NFL, leaning on ﻿George Kittle﻿ to help navigate the uncertainties of the season and planning a wedding in a challenging offseason.

Click here to check out ﻿Brandon Aiyuk﻿'s blog entry if you missed it.

49ers Foundation Announces Player Lineup for Players for a Purpose Event

The 49ers Foundation will kick off the 2020 football season virtually with their annual fundraiser 49ers Foundation Kickoff: Players for a Purpose presented by SAP, on Tuesday, September 1st.

Following the main program, which begins at 5 pm PT, fans can opt into Playmakers Pictionary presented by U.S. Bank and team up with the following players for a fierce 8-way game of Pictionary: ﻿Ronald Blair III﻿, Daniel Brunskill﻿, Dee Ford﻿, Javon Kinlaw﻿, Deebo Samuel﻿, Trent Taylor﻿, Jimmie Ward and Trent Williams﻿. Fans will also have the chance to get into private breakout sessions with current players like George Kittle﻿, coaches and 49ers legends and ask them questions before the season starts.

Learn more about the players, coaches and alumni participating in this year's event at 49ers.com/kickoff.

Quick Hits

According to Pro Football Focus, ﻿Nick Bosa﻿ faced the 10th-hardest strength of schedule of any edge rusher in 2019 when analyzing opposing offensive tackles.

--

Central Michigan University announced Joe Staley as a member of the Athletics Hall of Fame, Class of 2020.

Quiz Time

Quote Worthy

View this post on Instagram

Left in good hands 👐

A post shared by San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) on

