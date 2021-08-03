Morning Report: Players Go One-on-One in the First Red Zone Drills of #49ersCamp

Good Morning Faithful,
New and Notable
Dee Ford, Javon Kinlaw Make Full-Team Debut; 49ers Get Red Zone Work
Following Sunday's scheduled day off, the San Francisco 49ers resumed training camp practice at the SAP Performance Facility. During the session, the team also hosted their first red zone drills, which provided a number of highlight plays. Here are several observations from the team's final unpadded practice as well as takeaways from the 49ers head coach.
- The 49ers drew up several designed runs for Trey Lance for the second-straight practice.
- Fred Warner notched an interception on a short pass in the end zone during red zone drills, his second of camp.
- Jimmy Garoppolo found Kyle Juszczyk and Raheem Mostert for touchdowns in back-to-back plays during red zone work.
Press Pass
Kyle Shanahan discussed the improvements he's seen in Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel so far in training camp and evaluated Trey Lance's performance through the first week of practice.
Javon Kinlaw spoke about his mindset heading into his second season in San Francisco and evaluated the new additions to the team's D-Line room.
Laken Tomlinson discussed the benefit of getting practice reps against the 49ers defensive line during training camp, the stability Alex Mack brings to the offensive line and his early impressions of Aaron Banks and Alfredo Gutierrez.
Ross Dwelley reviewed his offseason training routine, shared his experiences from Tight End University and spoke about his goals for the 2021 season.
