Moore is the Next Man Up on the 49ers O-Line; Thursday Injury Updates 

San Francisco's starting offensive line has been met with a great deal of adversity early in the year with a key player being sidelined well before the first 2022 regular season game. In spite of new setbacks, the line continues find reinforcements from its young talent.

"I was really impressed with them," head coach Kyle Shanahan. "Just as a whole group—it was a huge challenge as always, going against that team with the personnel they (Los Angeles Rams) have on the D-line and all the different fronts they do."

The injury bug hit swing offensive lineman Daniel Brunskill in the preseason opener, keeping him out of practice with a hamstring injury until Week 4. Then, there was a costly ankle injury to the 49ers All-Pro left tackle Trent Williams in the second half of "Sunday Night Football" against the Denver Broncos. The high ankle sprain he sustained in that game is expected to have him out for an estimated four to six weeks. And most recently, the O-line took another hit with Colton McKivitz suffering an MCL sprain as he stepped in for Williams versus the Rams.

Headed into the team's Week 5 matchup against the Carolina Panthers, sophomore Jaylon Moore is the next man up to protect quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo's blindside.