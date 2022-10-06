100522-Nick-Bosa-FB
Terrell Lloyd/49ers

Nick Bosa, a first-year team captain, is in his fourth NFL season since being drafted by the 49ers in 2019. The defensive lineman has appeared in 35 games over three seasons in San Francisco, notching 105 combined tackles, 37 tackles for loss, 24.5 sacks, six forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, 3 passes defended and one interception he returned for 46 yards.

"I think Nick's one of the smarter players I've ever been around," head coach Kyle Shanahan said. "He's extremely talented... He really is breaking down the game inside and out, the pass rush, the coverage, all this stuff tied together. He's very in tune with it. When you have a guy that could do what he does and he's that tuned into the details at the same time, that makes for a special player."

Keep reading to learn more about the defensive lineman.

Awards and Honors

Terrell Lloyd/49ers

Including AP Defensive Rookie of the Year, two Pro Bowls and the 49ers Bill Walsh Award, the former first-round pick has built an extensive list of accolades. Here is a list of Bosa's awards and honors:

  • 2019: AP NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year
  • 2019: Pepsi Rookie of the Year
  • 2019: Sporting News Rookie of the Year
  • 2019: PFWA Rookie of the Year
  • 2019: PFWA Defensive Rookie of the Year
  • 2019: PFWA All-Rookie Team
  • 2019: NFC Pro Bowl
  • 2019: NFC Defensive Player of the Month (October)
  • 2019: NFL Defensive Rookie of the Month (October)
  • 2019: NFC Defensive Player of the Week (Week 5 and Week 8)
  • 2021: NFC Pro Bowl
  • 2021: PFWA All-NFL Team
  • 2021: PFWA All-NFC Team
  • 2021: 49ers Bill Walsh Award
  • 2021: Sporting News All-Pro

A Football Family

Tony Avelar/AP Images

Football is family in the Bosa household.

The lineman's father, John, was selected 16th overall by the Miami Dolphins in the 1987 NFL Draft. The following season, Miami chose his uncle, Eric Kumerow, also 16th overall. In 2016, the San Diego Chargers selected his brother, Joey, 3rd overall in the NFL Draft. Bosa's cousin, Jake Kumerow, also plays in the NFL with the Green Bay Packers.

Signature Move

Kym Fortino/49ers

During the 49ers 2022 training camp, Bosa was asked what his signature move is as an edge rusher. Here's his response:

"I think the swipe. Inside swipe or outside swipe. I'm more of a power rusher when it comes down to it."

Four weeks into the 2022 regular season, Bosa leads the NFL in sacks (6.0). When the lineman successfully takes a quarterback down, he typically caps off the play with his signature shrug celebration.

Boating Season

Terrell Lloyd/49ers

Bosa enjoys spending his offseasons in Fort Lauderdale, Florida with his father and brother. On the east coast, the Bosa brothers' favorite thing to do is spend time on their 30-foot boat.

"I like to go to the sandbar and hang out. I keep my boat behind my dad's house, but on the weekends, I bring it to Joey's because he's in the main area of Fort Lauderdale and where we like to hang out. The boat ride is literally three minutes from his place to the sandbar, sometimes we don't go very far."

Hidden Talent

Terrell Lloyd/49ers

Something people may not know about Bosa is that he has a hidden talent of juggling. His favorite items to juggle are tennis balls and he first learned the talent purely out of competition against his brother.

"He used to be the only one who could juggle, but I caught up to him pretty quick."

back to top

Related Content

news

5 Things to Know: George Kittle

Get to know more about San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle.

news

5 Things to Know: Deebo Samuel

Get to know more about San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel.

news

5 Things to Know: Talanoa Hufanga

Get to know more about San Francisco 49ers safety Talanoa Hufanga.

news

5 Things to Know: Trey Lance

Get to know more about San Francisco's quarterback, Trey Lance.

news

5 Things to Know: Arik Armstead

Get to know more about San Francisco's defensive lineman, Arik Armstead.

news

5 Things to Know: Trent Williams

Get to know more about San Francisco's left tackle, Trent Williams.

Advertising