Nick Bosa , a first-year team captain, is in his fourth NFL season since being drafted by the 49ers in 2019. The defensive lineman has appeared in 35 games over three seasons in San Francisco, notching 105 combined tackles, 37 tackles for loss, 24.5 sacks, six forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, 3 passes defended and one interception he returned for 46 yards.

"I think Nick's one of the smarter players I've ever been around," head coach Kyle Shanahan said. "He's extremely talented... He really is breaking down the game inside and out, the pass rush, the coverage, all this stuff tied together. He's very in tune with it. When you have a guy that could do what he does and he's that tuned into the details at the same time, that makes for a special player."