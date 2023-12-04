Presented by

McCaffrey Reaches 1K Rushing Yards, Stats and Facts from #SFvsPHI

Dec 04, 2023 at 01:30 PM

Team Highlights

  • The San Francisco 49ers improved to 22-14-1 all-time against the Philadelphia Eagles, including 12-6-1 on the road.
  • San Francisco has won four of the previous six regular season matchups against Philadelphia.  
  • The 49ers improved to 2-2 against the Eagles and 8-7 against the NFC East, including 3-0 in 2023 under head coach Kyle Shanahan.

Offensive Highlights

  • The 49ers offense scored a touchdown on six-consecutive possessions in Week 13, which are the most consecutive touchdowns scored by the team in a single game since 1992.
  • San Francisco's six-consecutive drives with a touchdown are also the most consecutive drives with a touchdown since the Baltimore Ravens scored six-consecutive touchdowns in 2019, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.
  • Quarterback Brock Purdy completed 19 of his 27 passing attempts for 314 yards and four touchdowns with a passer rating of 148.8. His passing touchdowns gave him 23 this season and 36 in his career.
  • With four touchdown passes vs. the Dallas Cowboys in Week 5 and four touchdown passes vs. the Eagles in Week 13, it marks the first time a 49ers quarterback has thrown four-or-more touchdowns in multiple games in a single season since quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo in 2019.
  • Purdy's 70.4 percent completion percentage marks his sixth-consecutive game with a completion percentage of 70 percent-or-higher, which is the longest streak of games with a completion percentage of 70 percent-or-higher by a 49ers quarterback since Joe Montana in the 1989 season (eight-consecutive games with a completion percentage of 70 percent-or-higher), according to the Elias Sports Bureau. 
  • Purdy has now registered four games this season with three-or-more touchdown passes and a passer rating of 140.0-or-higher, which ties former quarterback Tom Brady (four games in 2007) and New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (four games in 2011) for the most such games by a quarterback in a single season in NFL history. 
  • Purdy's five career games with a passer rating of 140.0-or-higher in his first two seasons are the most by an NFL quarterback in their first two seasons in NFL history.
  • Running back Christian McCaffrey registered 17 carries for 93 yards and one touchdown on the ground to go along with three catches for 40 yards through the air. 
  • With 93 rushing yards on the day, McCaffrey reached the 1,000 yard mark for the fourth time in his career and for the first time as a member of the 49ers. 
  • McCaffrey also became the first 49ers running back to accomplish the feat since Frank Gore in 2014.
  • McCaffrey's rushing touchdown marks his 12th of the season and the 50th of his career. With 50 career rushing touchdowns and 27 career receiving touchdowns, McCaffrey joins Hall of Fame running back Marshall Faulk (100 rushing touchdowns, 36 receiving touchdowns) and Hall of Fame running back Lenny Moore (63 rushing touchdowns, 48 receiving touchdowns) as the only players in NFL history to register 50 career rushing touchdowns and 25 career receiving touchdowns. 
  • McCaffrey's 17 total touchdowns this season tie wide receiver Jerry Rice for the second-most by a 49ers player in a single season.
  • Wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk registered five receptions for 46 yards and one touchdown, marking his sixth touchdown reception of the season and the 24th of his career. 
  • With one receiving touchdown vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 10, one receiving touchdown vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 11, one receiving touchdown vs. the Seattle Seahawks in Week 12 and one receiving touchdown vs. the Eagles in Week 13, it marked the first time in his career that he has scored one-or-more receiving touchdowns in four-consecutive games. 
  • Aiyuk is the first 49ers wide receiver to score one-or-more receiving touchdowns in four-consecutive games since wide receiver Terrell Owens in 2001.
  • Wide receiver Deebo Samuel hauled in four receptions for 116 yards and two touchdowns through the air to go along with three carries for 22 yards and one touchdown on the ground. His rushing touchdown marked his fourth of the season and the 18th in his career, while his receiving touchdowns marked his third of the season and the 15th of his career. His three total touchdowns on the evening marked a career high. 
  • Samuel's two receiving touchdowns and one rushing touchdown make him the fourth wide receiver since 2000 with 100-or-more receiving yards, two-or-more receiving touchdowns and one-or-more rushing touchdowns in a single game (Miami Dolphins wide receiver Chase Claypool 2020, New England Patriots wide receiver David Patten 2001, Denver Broncos wide receiver Javon Walker 2006).
  • Wide receiver Jauan Jennings registered three receptions for 44 yards and one touchdown, marking his first touchdown reception of the season and the seventh of his career.

Defensive Highlights

  • The 49ers defense has held opposing offenses without a 100-yard individual rusher in 39-consecutive games dating back to Week 9 of 2021 vs. the Arizona Cardinals.
  • San Francisco's 39-consecutive games without an opposing 100-yard rusher marks the longest active streak in the NFL and the longest streak by an NFL team since the New Orleans Saints streak from 2017-2020 (50-consecutive games without an opposing 100-yard individual rusher).
  • It is also tied for the second-longest streak in the NFL since at least 2000.
  • Defensive lineman Javon Kinlaw registered four tackles and 2.0 sacks of Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, giving him 3.5 in his career and marking the first multi-sack game of his career.
  • Defensive lineman Kalia Davis registered one tackle and 1.0 sack of Hurts, marking the first sack of his career.

