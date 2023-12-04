Brock Purdy Nominated for FedEx Air Player of Week 13

The San Francisco 49ers earned another win on the road, defeating the Philadelphia Eagles 42-19 in Sunday's Week 13 contest. A big reason for San Francisco's offensive success was Brock Purdy's outstanding performance.
The second-year quarterback emerged from the contest connecting 19-of-27 pass attempts for 314 yards, four touchdowns to zero interceptions and a 148.8 passer rating. His impressive stat line from Sunday has earned him a nomination for FedEx Air Player of Week 13.
Purdy has completed 70.2 percent of his passes for 3,185 yards, 23 touchdowns and a 116.1 passer rating this season, leading the league in completion percentage, yards per attempt (9.6) and passer rating.
To vote for Purdy for FedEx Air Player Player of Week 13 click here.
The FedEx Air and Ground NFL Players of the Week awards have been a weekly performance honor for quarterbacks and running backs over the last three decades. After a player is nominated, weekly winners are selected by fans via an online vote. For the 2023-2024 NFL season, the award sponsor will work with the Thurgood Marshall College Fund to make donations of $2,000 in the name of the winning quarterback and running back ($4,000 total) to Historically Black Colleges and Universities across the country.