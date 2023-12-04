49ers Fly Past the Eagles with 42-19 Win; Five Takeaways from #SFvsPHI

CB Charvarius Ward Continues to Flash

The veteran cornerback is coming off a huge outing in Week 12 against the Seattle Seahawks in which he held star wide receiver D.K. Metcalf to just three catches for 32 yards, and he carried that momentum into Sunday's contest. Ward broke up a pass intended for Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown in the end zone on third-and-seven. The 49ers CB1 forced Philadelphia to settle for the 26-yard field goal. Ward had another pass defensed in the end zone midway through the third quarter, batting down another touchdown reception intended for Brown. With four pass breakups on the day, Ward now leads the league in passes defensed with 19.

Defensive Line Stacks the Sacks

The 49ers defensive line has averaged 5.0 sacks a game coming out of the Week 9 Bye, and they added a few more to the stat line against Philadelphia. Third-year pro Javon Kinlaw secured the first sack of the game by tripping up Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts on second-and-six from San Francisco's 14 yard line for a loss of 15 yards. The 49ers were able to hold them on third down, and similarly to first offensive series, prevented the Philadelphia touchdown. The Eagles went on to kick a 39-yard field goal to take the 6-0 lead with 2:01 left in the first quarter.

Following a three-and-out to open up the second quarter, the 49ers defense was able to stifle Philly's next offensive possession as well. Defensive lineman Arik Armstead sacked Hurts for a loss of nine yards fon the first play of Eagles fourth offensive series. The takedown was Armstead's sixth sack of the season. Kinlaw added one more sack before the end of the night, and so did rookie defensive lineman Kalia Davis in the fourth quarter.

49ers Offense Heats Up in the Second Quarter

After two-straight three-and-outs, quarterback Brock Purdy and the 49ers offense found their flow on the third offensive series. San Francisco converted three third downs on the way to an 11-play, 85-yard touchdown scoring drive. The momentum-changing play of the drive came on a 32-yard pickup by tight end George Kittle to move the 49ers inside the red zone. Purdy capped off the drive with a shot wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk in the back of the end zone.

Wideouts Come Up Big at the Link

San Francisco's wide receivers accounted for five of the 49ers touchdowns on the day. It was a three-touchdown outing for wideout Deebo Samuel who scored back-to-back in the third quarter and finished as the team's reception yards leader. Samuel recorded four catches for 116 yards and a touchdown through the air in addition to three carries for 22 yards and a touchdown on the ground. The 49ers 'wideback' flexed his yards-after-catch abilities on his 48-yard touchdown reception, catching Purdy's pass short of the third down and breaking two monster tackles on his way to the pay dirt.

Aiyuk also had himself a day, snagging five catches for 46 yards and a touchdown. The fourth-year pro put San Francisco on the board in the second quarter to jumpstart the offensive unit. Jauan Jennings scored his first touchdown of the season in the fourth quarter to extend San Francisco's lead to 35-13 with 10:43 left to play.

New CMC Touchdown Streak on the Rebuild