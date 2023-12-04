49ers Fly Past the Eagles with 42-19 Win; Five Takeaways from #SFvsPHI

The San Francisco 49ers traveled to the East Coast for a rematch of the NFC Championship Game versus the Philadelphia Eagles. Despite a slow start offensively, the 49ers offensive unit kicked things into high gear in the second quarter while San Francisco's defense held the Eagles top three scoring offensive to just two touchdowns and two field goals. San Francisco's 42-19 win over Philadelphia secures their ninth win of the season.
Here are five takeaways from Sunday afternoon's game:
CB Charvarius Ward Continues to Flash
The veteran cornerback is coming off a huge outing in Week 12 against the Seattle Seahawks in which he held star wide receiver D.K. Metcalf to just three catches for 32 yards, and he carried that momentum into Sunday's contest. Ward broke up a pass intended for Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown in the end zone on third-and-seven. The 49ers CB1 forced Philadelphia to settle for the 26-yard field goal. Ward had another pass defensed in the end zone midway through the third quarter, batting down another touchdown reception intended for Brown. With four pass breakups on the day, Ward now leads the league in passes defensed with 19.
Defensive Line Stacks the Sacks
The 49ers defensive line has averaged 5.0 sacks a game coming out of the Week 9 Bye, and they added a few more to the stat line against Philadelphia. Third-year pro Javon Kinlaw secured the first sack of the game by tripping up Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts on second-and-six from San Francisco's 14 yard line for a loss of 15 yards. The 49ers were able to hold them on third down, and similarly to first offensive series, prevented the Philadelphia touchdown. The Eagles went on to kick a 39-yard field goal to take the 6-0 lead with 2:01 left in the first quarter.
Following a three-and-out to open up the second quarter, the 49ers defense was able to stifle Philly's next offensive possession as well. Defensive lineman Arik Armstead sacked Hurts for a loss of nine yards fon the first play of Eagles fourth offensive series. The takedown was Armstead's sixth sack of the season. Kinlaw added one more sack before the end of the night, and so did rookie defensive lineman Kalia Davis in the fourth quarter.
49ers Offense Heats Up in the Second Quarter
After two-straight three-and-outs, quarterback Brock Purdy and the 49ers offense found their flow on the third offensive series. San Francisco converted three third downs on the way to an 11-play, 85-yard touchdown scoring drive. The momentum-changing play of the drive came on a 32-yard pickup by tight end George Kittle to move the 49ers inside the red zone. Purdy capped off the drive with a shot wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk in the back of the end zone.
Wideouts Come Up Big at the Link
San Francisco's wide receivers accounted for five of the 49ers touchdowns on the day. It was a three-touchdown outing for wideout Deebo Samuel who scored back-to-back in the third quarter and finished as the team's reception yards leader. Samuel recorded four catches for 116 yards and a touchdown through the air in addition to three carries for 22 yards and a touchdown on the ground. The 49ers 'wideback' flexed his yards-after-catch abilities on his 48-yard touchdown reception, catching Purdy's pass short of the third down and breaking two monster tackles on his way to the pay dirt.
Aiyuk also had himself a day, snagging five catches for 46 yards and a touchdown. The fourth-year pro put San Francisco on the board in the second quarter to jumpstart the offensive unit. Jauan Jennings scored his first touchdown of the season in the fourth quarter to extend San Francisco's lead to 35-13 with 10:43 left to play.
New CMC Touchdown Streak on the Rebuild
The NFL rushing yards leader had his 17-game touchdown streak snapped in Week 10 but was quick to begin building a new one. McCaffrey has now scored one-or-more touchdowns in each of the last three games with the most recent score coming in the second quarter of Sunday's contest. The veteran running back sliced through the Eagles defense for the two-yard rushing touchdown to put San Francisco up 14-6 with 38 seconds left in the first half. With his 17 carries for 93 yards, McCaffrey became the 49ers first 1,000-yard rusher since Frank Gore 2014.