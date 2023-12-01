HOF Semifinalists Breakdown and 49ers-Eagles Updates with Matt Maiocco | 1st & 10

Dec 01, 2023 at 10:00 AM
BM-Headshot-2023
DSC_8465 - Version 2 (1)
by Briana McDonald & Lindsey Pallares

Every week, digital media coordinator Briana McDonald and team reporter Lindsey Pallares review the latest 49ers news, including roster moves, coaching hires and NFL power ranking updates on the 49ers "1st & 10" podcast. Episodes include insider perspectives on the latest happenings within the organization and feature interview excerpts from coaches, players and front office staff. Look out for special edition "Move the Chains" episodes of the podcast to learn more about breaking news updates from the team.

Here's a breakdown of the latest 49ers "1st & 10" podcast episode with Matt Maiocco:

  • 1:49 - Discussing Ricky Watters, Anquan Boldin and Patrick Willis as semifinalists for the 2024 Pro Football Hall of Fame class
  • 3:40 - Reviewing what head coach Kyle Shanahan shared about the team's mindset in Week 13
  • 6:02 - Maiocco highlights the matchups between quarterbacks Brock Purdy vs. Jalen Hurts and the 49ers defensive line vs. the Eagles offensive line
  • 9:56 - Pallares previews what CB Charvarius Ward's assignment could look like against the Eagles on Sunday
  • 10:58 - Bold predictions for the #SFvsPHI Week 13 matchup

