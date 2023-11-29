49ers Prepare for Rainy Day Battle in Philly; Armstead Sits Out of Practice

The San Francisco 49ers are preparing for their return to Lincoln Financial Field in Week 13 to take on the team responsible for ending their 2022 playoff run. What awaits the 49ers in Philadelphia is an Eagles team boasting the best record in the NFL, the current No. 1 seed in the NFC, potentially adverse weather conditions and the memories of last season's NFC Championship Game.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan and 49ers players have been committed to a "one game at a time" approach to the season, and in Week 13, the focus remains the same for San Francisco.

"It applies every week, but it's a lot tougher when the moment is a lot bigger outside of the building, just because of the obvious ramification and the history," Shanahan said. "The moment is exactly what it is every Sunday, and you've got to make sure that's the reality for our players."

The reality of Sunday includes rain on the forecast, and generally, much colder weather conditions than you'll find in The Bay. San Francisco has played in just one rain game this year, battling through the elements in their 19-17 loss to the Cleveland Browns. The head coach noted he is confident in quarterback Brock Purdy's ability to play in rainy conditions and has four years of experience playing college ball in the Midwest.

"A wet ball makes it harder on everybody. I've had some guys who really struggle in the rain," Shanahan said. "I've been through some situations with Brock, not just the game but at practice. I think he's as good as any quarterback I've had in the rain. He's dealt with it a lot at Iowa State. I don't think there's much practicing in rain. It doesn't get less slippery, so, we'll just try to have an efficient one today and deal with it Sunday."

As Shanahan dives into game-planning for the 2023 edition of the Eagles, the head coach will take into account the weather, but steer clear of any part of last season's plan for Philadelphia.

"You throw it out and start from scratch. If it's early in the year, but when you have this much tape, you don't like to watch what they were into last year," Shanahan said. "I think we're just both different teams, different styles. You evolve all the time, and you evolve each week. I think a lot of that stuff can, in my history, it hurts you more than it helps."

Hargrave vs. His Former Teammates

One notable roster change from 2022 to 2023 season is the addition of defensive lineman Javon Hargrave, who spent the last three seasons with the Eagles and recorded 11.0 sacks in his final year with the team. As someone who was playing for Philadelphia just ten months ago, this matchup is a quick reunion with his former teammates.

"I saw it on the schedule in May," Hargrave said. "I wouldn't say I circled it (on the calendar). I'm just taking it one game at a time."

Hargrave has the advantage of familiarity with the Eagles offensive line as he preps for Sunday and enters the contest on a bit of a hot streak. The 49ers defensive line has racked up 15 sacks over the last three games with three of those sacks belonging to the veteran defensive tackle.

Meanwhile, Philadelphia has allowed 29 sacks of quarterback Jalen Hurts which is tied for sixth most in 2023. Disrupting Hurts, who is dynamic as they come, will be critical to containing the Eagles offense.

"They know me like I know them. We went at it for about three years," Hargrave said. "I know what to do against them, and they know what to do against me.

"I still do (watch film this week). I'm sure they're doing a lot of different stuff, but i have a good feel for it."

