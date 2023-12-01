Brock Purdy's Return to Philadelphia; Armstead Out for a Second-Straight Practice

Nov 30, 2023 at 05:30 PM
Second-year quarterback Brock Purdy is treating the San Francisco 49ers Week 13 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles like any other business trip. The outside noise surrounding the upcoming NFC Championship Game rematch may say otherwise but the stakes at hand are already high enough without adding in any carryover of sentiment from these two teams' late January meeting. 

Since that time, Purdy suffered a season-ending elbow injury, came out the other side and put together some of the best quarterback play in the league. The sophomore QB is at the top of several statistical categories for signal callers through Week 12 including passer rating (112.3), yards per attempt (9.4 yards) and completion percentage (70.2) per Football Stat Page. 

"Yeah, I got hurt there and everything, but you know, for me, it's Week 13, we're going on the road in a hostile environment, we're late in the season so obviously, everything is big for us," Purdy said. "That's where I'm at with my mindset.

"Am I going to go back and feel a certain way? None of that. It's a new year, new teams, slightly different. That's how I'm looking at it."

The stakes are also different this time around, the memories are fresh but what you can expect to see from Purdy as far as approach and pregame routine remains the same as the 49ers continue their playoff push. 

"Whenever I get in the stadium, I take a little moment just to be thankful for where I am and the game I'm about to play," Purdy said. "None of that changes... We have a goal in mind, and I'm trying to be the best version of myself every week."

The only slight adjustment that may arise from San Francisco's QB1 is entirely dependent on the weather. Should the rain conditions pick up, Purdy may opt for a glove. 

"If it's a down-pouring rain, putting on a glove helps with a little more tack on the ball," Purdy said. "If it's a light rain, I don't know if it's necessarily a necessity. I feel like I can grip the ball with or without a glove if it's light rain."

