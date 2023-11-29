Previewing the 49ers-Eagles Week 13 Matchup with Chris McPherson | 1st & 10

Every week, digital media coordinator Briana McDonald and team reporter Lindsey Pallares review the latest 49ers news, including roster moves, coaching hires and NFL power ranking updates on the 49ers "1st & 10" podcast. Episodes include insider perspectives on the latest happenings within the organization and feature interview excerpts from coaches, players and front office staff. Look out for special edition "Move the Chains" episodes of the podcast to learn more about breaking news updates from the team.
Here's a breakdown of the latest 49ers "1st & 10" podcast episode with Philadelphia Eagles digital media senior manager Chris McPherson:
- 2:15 - McPherson shares insight to the Eagles undefeated record at Lincoln Financial Field
- 3:32 - Pallares shares the 49ers locker room's reaction to the Week 12 Buffalo Bills vs. Philadelphia Eagles game
- 4:54 - Addressing the 49ers latest roster moves, updates on S George Odum
- 6:24 - McPherson discusses the biggest storylines heading into the #SFvsPHI matchup
- 9:05 - Pallares highlights keys to success for the 49ers offense in Week 13
- 10:49 - McPherson comments on Eagles defensive coordinator Sean Desai's run game strategy
