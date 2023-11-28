Charvarius Ward Named Top Five DB on GMFB 'The Belt' Rankings

Nov 28, 2023 at 03:45 PM
DSC_8465 - Version 2 (1)
Lindsey Pallares

Team Reporter

The San Francisco 49ers defense continued its upward trajectory in Week 12, recording another five sacks, generating two turnovers and keeping the Seattle Seahawks offense out of the end zone. Their lockdown efforts helped secure the 49ers 31-13 win over their longtime NFC West rivals and extend their lead in the division race. By limiting Seattle to just 13 points on Thanksgiving night, San Francisco's defensive unit is now the league's top scoring defense, averaging just 15.5 points allowed per game and a total of 170 points on the year. 

Cornerback Charvarius Ward has played a huge hand in the success of San Francisco's defense, drawing the CB1 responsibility of keeping opposing offense's top targets from making game-changing catches and serving as one of the veteran mainstays in the 49ers defensive backs room. Over the course of the year, Ward has racked up 51 total tackles, a forced fumble, two interceptions and 15 pass breakups. His 15 passes defended are tied for second most in the NFL.

Week 12 was one of the sixth-year pros toughest assignments and best performances of the year. Ward was assigned to cover Seattle's star wideout, D.K. Metcalf, and kept him to just three catches for 32 yards on the night.

"From what I saw, he was unbelievable," head coach Kyle Shanahan said immediately following the Seahawks game. "I don't get to see all of it, so I'm excited to watch it on the plane. He's been pretty consistent coming here (to Seattle). I thought he had an unbelievable game last year on Thursday night up here, and it seemed very similar today."

In Week 15 of the 2022 season, Ward also flashed, recording six tackles, a fumble recovery and two passes defended. 

"It was just play after play after play," NFL Network personality Jason McCourty said on Good Morning Football. "When he was asked about it after the game, he was like, 'No big deal, this is what CB1s do.' You go out there, and you just shut guys down."

The full list of defensive backs that made McCourty's "The Belt" list include:

  • No. 1 Dallas Cowboys CB Daron Bland
  • No. 2 San Francisco 49ers CB Charvarius Ward
  • No. 3 Philadelphia Eagles CB James Bradberry 
  • No. 4 Atlanta Falcons S Jessie Bates III 
  • No. 5 Miami Dolphins S Jevon Holland

Pro Bowl voting is now open. Help get Ward and all your favorite 49ers get to the 2024 Pro Bowl Games in Orlando by voting here.

Related Content

news

Christian McCaffrey Wins FedEx Ground Player of Week 12

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey has won his fourth FedEx Ground Player of the Week award of the season.
news

Power Rankings: 49ers Near the Top of the Charts Following #SFvsSEA

The latest set of NFL power rankings are in, and the 49ers are continue to move up following their 31-13 Thanksgiving night win.
news

Faithful, Here's How You Can Help George Kittle in His Salute to Service Campaign

How to vote for San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle in the NFL's 2023 Salute to Service Award presented by USAA.
news

Spencer Burford Returns to Practice; George Odum Placed on Injured Reserve

The San Francisco 49ers welcomed offensive lineman Spencer Burford back to practice on Monday afternoon.
news

Vote Your Favorite 49ers Players Into the 2024 Pro Bowl Games

Voting for the 2024 Pro Bowl Games is open through December 25, and we need help from the Faithful to get your favorite players to the week-long event in February.
news

Christian McCaffrey Nominated for FedEx Ground Player of Week 12

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey was nominated for FedEx Ground Player of Week 12.
news

Charvarius Ward's Heartwarming Tradition of Giving Back

For the third-consecutive year, San Francisco 49ers cornerback Charvarius Ward organized a Thanksgiving food drive in his hometown of McComb, Mississippi.
news

Brock Purdy Named NFC Offensive Player of the Week

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy was named NFC Offensive Player of the Week for his performance vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
news

Brock Purdy Prepares for Third Start vs. Seattle Seahawks 

Quarterback Brock Purdy explained his approach to game prep for the Seattle Seahawks on a short week. 
news

Brock Purdy Nominated for FedEx Air Player of Week 11

San Francisco quarterback Brock Purdy was nominated for FedEx Air Player of Week 11.
news

Power Rankings: 49ers Keep Climbing Following #TBvsSF

The latest set of NFL power rankings are in, and the 49ers have solidifed their spot amongst the top five following their 27-14 win over the Buccaneers. 
Advertising