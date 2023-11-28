49ers Sign Cornerback and Safety to Practice Squad

The San Francisco 49ers announced they have signed CB Kemon Hall and S Erik Harris to the team's practice squad and released OL Henry Byrd.

Hall (5-11, 190) originally entered the NFL after signing with the Los Angeles Chargers as an undrafted free agent on May 10, 2019. After spending the majority of the 2019 season on the Chargers practice squad, he was signed to the Minnesota Vikings practice squad on December 31, 2019. He went on to spend training camp with the Vikings before appearing on the New Orleans Saints and Dallas Cowboys practice squads in 2020. He was signed to the Chargers active roster on September 7, 2021, where he went on to appear in 18 games and register one tackle and one fumble recovery. Hall spent 2023 training camp with the Chargers before his release from the team on August 23, 2023.

A 26-year-old native of Calhoun City, MS, Hall attended the University of North Texas for two seasons (2017-18) where he appeared in 25 games (all starts) and recorded 120 tackles, 28 passes defensed, six interceptions and one forced fumble.

Harris (6-2, 225) originally entered the NFL after signing with the New Orleans Saints from the Canadian Football League on February 3, 2016. Throughout his seven-year NFL career with the Saints (2016), Las Vegas Raiders (2017-20) and Atlanta Falcons (2021-22), he has appeared in 91 games (43 starts) and registered 235 tackles, a 0.5 sack, 28 passes defensed, five interceptions and one forced fumble.

A 33-year-old native of Los Angeles, CA, Harris attended California University of Pennsylvania for four seasons (2008-11) where he appeared in 52 games (49 starts) and registered 231 tackles, 6.0 sacks, 22 passes defensed, nine interceptions and three fumble recoveries.