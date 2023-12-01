Presented by

Armstead, Mason and McCloud III Questionable vs. Eagles; Injury Report Ahead of #SFvsPHI

Dec 01, 2023 at 01:50 PM
The San Francisco 49ers have a couple injury concerns with two of their starters in the trenches as they head to the East Coast for their Week 13 matchup versus the Philadelphia Eagles. Defensive lineman Arik Armstead (foot) did not practice Wednesday or Thursday but did return in a limited capacity for Friday's workout. Running back Jordan Mason and wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud III were also on hand to close out the week with San Francisco. The trio of players will head into the weekend as questionable to play on Sunday.

On the offensive line, right guard Spencer Burford (knee), who sat out of the 49ers Thanksgiving night game against the Seattle Seahawks due to a knee injury, was limited in practice for most of the week and fell off the injury report on Friday.

In his final press conference of the week, head coach Kyle Shanahan spoke briefly to the excitement and confidence the 49ers felt headed into the their last meeting with the Eagles and how the emotions are similar this time around.

"Yeah, it's very rare that we haven't felt that way," Shanahan said. "Especially then, we were on a big win streak and you're in the NFC Championship Game. We felt the same way going into that game that they felt and probably as the two AFC teams felt. Everyone is really confident at that time."

Below is the complete Week 13 Game Status Report for Friday:

San Francisco 49ers

Status Report:

