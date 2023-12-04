What the 49ers and Eagles Had to Say Following Week 13

49ers quarterback Brock Purdy on the offense's performance in Philadelphia:

"Outside of those first two drives, that's the 49ers football that we know, that's the offense that we know. When everyone's doing their part, everything's clicking. Some great play calls and then everyone plays and does it the right way."

49ers linebacker Fred Warner on the defense's gameplan to limit the impact of QB Jalen Hurts:

"Jalen Hurts is an outstanding football player. You saw it all tonight, even him extending some of those plays… We knew we had to stop him in the run game and when he had to pass the ball, we had to keep him contained. I think for the most part we did that."

Defensive lineman Nick Bosa on the significance of the 49ers win against the Eagles in Week 13:

"It means a lot. Obviously, we wanted some payback. We tried not to think too much about last year, but we knew we could match up with them and more than that. I think we proved a good point. Obviously, we might have to do it again against them, they're a really good team. But, I just have so much confidence in everybody and I think the unselfishness throughout the entire team, on offense and defense, nobody has to be 'the guy.' There's 20 guys who could be 'the guy' and it just depends when your moment comes, that you're ready for it."

Wide receiver Deebo Samuel on the team's Week 13 win:

"At the end of the day, they beat us in the NFC Championship and, you know, we wanted to get back but at the end of the day it's just football. We're talking trash, having fun and just came out here and got a win."

Defensive lineman Arik Armstead on San Francisco's offense: