What the 49ers and Eagles Had to Say Following Week 13

The San Francisco 49ers defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 42-19 at Lincoln Financial Field in Week 13. Here's what both teams had to say following the contest:
Niners Liners
49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan on his mindset entering the Week 13 contest:
"You just envision playing as hard as you can, you hope you play what you're capable of and you hope that's enough. There wasn't much to last year with this, I mean, we were just excited to come out here and play a really good team, play well and get a win."
49ers quarterback Brock Purdy on the offense's performance in Philadelphia:
"Outside of those first two drives, that's the 49ers football that we know, that's the offense that we know. When everyone's doing their part, everything's clicking. Some great play calls and then everyone plays and does it the right way."
49ers linebacker Fred Warner on the defense's gameplan to limit the impact of QB Jalen Hurts:
"Jalen Hurts is an outstanding football player. You saw it all tonight, even him extending some of those plays… We knew we had to stop him in the run game and when he had to pass the ball, we had to keep him contained. I think for the most part we did that."
Defensive lineman Nick Bosa on the significance of the 49ers win against the Eagles in Week 13:
"It means a lot. Obviously, we wanted some payback. We tried not to think too much about last year, but we knew we could match up with them and more than that. I think we proved a good point. Obviously, we might have to do it again against them, they're a really good team. But, I just have so much confidence in everybody and I think the unselfishness throughout the entire team, on offense and defense, nobody has to be 'the guy.' There's 20 guys who could be 'the guy' and it just depends when your moment comes, that you're ready for it."
Wide receiver Deebo Samuel on the team's Week 13 win:
"At the end of the day, they beat us in the NFC Championship and, you know, we wanted to get back but at the end of the day it's just football. We're talking trash, having fun and just came out here and got a win."
Defensive lineman Arik Armstead on San Francisco's offense:
"Our goal is to get the ball back in their hands and put pressure on the defense so our offense can wear them down too. Once they started extending drives and were able to get a first down, it opened up the floodgates. That's always our focus and our goal, to get the football back in their hands and we have an amazing offense. It's really exciting to watch them and see the explosives that they're creating… It's a lot of fun for us to see on defense."
Eagles Quotes
Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni on what went wrong for Philadelphia:
"We didn't coach good enough and we didn't play good enough. It's as simple as that. You've got to give credit to them too, that's a really good football team. If you don't come out and play your best game against the guys that they have and the coaches that they have, it's going to look like that. So, we've got to coach better, we've got to play better and we've got a lot to clean up."
Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts on falling to San Francisco:
"We started with good rhythm, good tempo, good execution for the most part. We just weren't able to connect and execute like we wanted to in the red zone. When you're playing a good team like that, that gets you. Every little thing matters. Much credit to them and the way that they played today and how they executed."
View game photos from the San Francisco 49ers Week 13 matchup vs. the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field.