What the 49ers and Eagles Had to Say Following Week 13

Dec 03, 2023 at 06:25 PM
BM-Headshot-2023
Briana McDonald

Digital Media Coordinator

The San Francisco 49ers defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 42-19 at Lincoln Financial Field in Week 13. Here's what both teams had to say following the contest:

Niners Liners

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan on his mindset entering the Week 13 contest:

"You just envision playing as hard as you can, you hope you play what you're capable of and you hope that's enough. There wasn't much to last year with this, I mean, we were just excited to come out here and play a really good team, play well and get a win."

Related Links

49ers quarterback Brock Purdy on the offense's performance in Philadelphia:

"Outside of those first two drives, that's the 49ers football that we know, that's the offense that we know. When everyone's doing their part, everything's clicking. Some great play calls and then everyone plays and does it the right way."

49ers linebacker Fred Warner on the defense's gameplan to limit the impact of QB Jalen Hurts:

"Jalen Hurts is an outstanding football player. You saw it all tonight, even him extending some of those plays… We knew we had to stop him in the run game and when he had to pass the ball, we had to keep him contained. I think for the most part we did that."

Defensive lineman Nick Bosa on the significance of the 49ers win against the Eagles in Week 13:

"It means a lot. Obviously, we wanted some payback. We tried not to think too much about last year, but we knew we could match up with them and more than that. I think we proved a good point. Obviously, we might have to do it again against them, they're a really good team. But, I just have so much confidence in everybody and I think the unselfishness throughout the entire team, on offense and defense, nobody has to be 'the guy.' There's 20 guys who could be 'the guy' and it just depends when your moment comes, that you're ready for it." 

Wide receiver Deebo Samuel on the team's Week 13 win:

"At the end of the day, they beat us in the NFC Championship and, you know, we wanted to get back but at the end of the day it's just football. We're talking trash, having fun and just came out here and got a win."

Defensive lineman Arik Armstead on San Francisco's offense:

"Our goal is to get the ball back in their hands and put pressure on the defense so our offense can wear them down too. Once they started extending drives and were able to get a first down, it opened up the floodgates. That's always our focus and our goal, to get the football back in their hands and we have an amazing offense. It's really exciting to watch them and see the explosives that they're creating… It's a lot of fun for us to see on defense."

Eagles Quotes

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni on what went wrong for Philadelphia:

"We didn't coach good enough and we didn't play good enough. It's as simple as that. You've got to give credit to them too, that's a really good football team. If you don't come out and play your best game against the guys that they have and the coaches that they have, it's going to look like that. So, we've got to coach better, we've got to play better and we've got a lot to clean up."

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts on falling to San Francisco:

"We started with good rhythm, good tempo, good execution for the most part. We just weren't able to connect and execute like we wanted to in the red zone. When you're playing a good team like that, that gets you. Every little thing matters. Much credit to them and the way that they played today and how they executed."

San Francisco 49ers vs. Philadelphia Eagles Game Images (Week 13)

View game photos from the San Francisco 49ers Week 13 matchup vs. the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field.

CB Charvarius Ward
1 / 51

CB Charvarius Ward

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
2 / 51

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DT Javon Kinlaw
3 / 51

DT Javon Kinlaw

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
4 / 51

WR Deebo Samuel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
5 / 51

RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Arik Armstead
6 / 51

DL Arik Armstead

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
7 / 51

DL Nick Bosa

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner
8 / 51

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Randy Gregory
9 / 51

LB Randy Gregory

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
10 / 51

LB Fred Warner

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Clelin Ferrell
11 / 51

DL Clelin Ferrell

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
12 / 51

DL Nick Bosa

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner, LB Dre Greenlaw, S Ji'Ayir Brown
13 / 51

LB Fred Warner, LB Dre Greenlaw, S Ji'Ayir Brown

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Aaron Banks
14 / 51

OL Aaron Banks

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Samuel Womack III
15 / 51

CB Samuel Womack III

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Jauan Jennings
16 / 51

WR Jauan Jennings

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
17 / 51

LB Dre Greenlaw

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Ji'Ayir Brown
18 / 51

S Ji'Ayir Brown

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Nick Bosa, DT Javon Kinlaw
19 / 51

DL Nick Bosa, DT Javon Kinlaw

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
20 / 51

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
21 / 51

TE George Kittle

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
22 / 51

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
23 / 51

QB Brock Purdy

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE George Kittle
24 / 51

TE George Kittle

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
25 / 51

QB Brock Purdy

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Jauan Jennings, WR Brandon Aiyuk
26 / 51

WR Jauan Jennings, WR Brandon Aiyuk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
27 / 51

RB Christian McCaffrey

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Jake Brendel
28 / 51

OL Jake Brendel

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
29 / 51

WR Deebo Samuel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
30 / 51

DL Nick Bosa

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
31 / 51

RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
32 / 51

LB Fred Warner

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE George Kittle
33 / 51

TE George Kittle

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Jake Brendel
34 / 51

OL Jake Brendel

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
35 / 51

WR Deebo Samuel

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Brock Purdy, WR Brandon Aiyuk
36 / 51

QB Brock Purdy, WR Brandon Aiyuk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
37 / 51

RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Jauan Jennings
38 / 51

WR Jauan Jennings

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Jauan Jennings
39 / 51

WR Jauan Jennings

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
40 / 51

WR Deebo Samuel

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE George Kittle
41 / 51

TE George Kittle

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
42 / 51

WR Deebo Samuel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
43 / 51

RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE Charlie Woerner
44 / 51

TE Charlie Woerner

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
45 / 51

WR Deebo Samuel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Jake Brendel
46 / 51

OL Jake Brendel

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Ji'Ayir Brown, S Tashaun Gipson Sr.
47 / 51

S Ji'Ayir Brown, S Tashaun Gipson Sr.

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Aaron Banks, WR Jauan Jennings
48 / 51

OL Aaron Banks, WR Jauan Jennings

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
49 / 51

QB Brock Purdy

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
50 / 51

WR Deebo Samuel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Jauan Jennings
51 / 51

WR Jauan Jennings

Kym Fortino/49ers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

What the 49ers and Seahawks Had to Say Following Week 12

See what Kyle Shanahan, Brock Purdy, Fred Warner, Pete Carroll, Geno Smith and more had to say following the 49ers 31-13 win.
news

What the 49ers and Buccaneers Had to Say Following Week 11

See what Kyle Shanahan, Brock Purdy, George Kittle, Todd Bowles, Baker Mayfield and more had to say following the 49ers 27-14 win.
news

What the 49ers and Jaguars Had to Say Following Week 10

See what Kyle Shanahan, Brock Purdy, George Kittle, Doug Pederson, Trevor Lawrence and more had to say following the 49ers 34-3 win.
news

What the 49ers and Vikings Had to Say Following 'Monday Night Football'

See what Kyle Shanahan, Brock Purdy, Kevin O'Connell and Kirk Cousins had to say following the 49ers Week 7 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings.
news

What the 49ers and Browns Had to Say Following Week 6

See what Kyle Shanahan, Brock Purdy, Kevin Stefanski and P.J. Walker had to say following the 49ers Week 6 matchup against the Cleveland Browns.
news

What the 49ers and Cowboys Had to Say Following Week 5

See what Kyle Shanahan, Brock Purdy, George Kittle, Mike McCarthy, Dak Prescott and more had to say following the 49ers 42-10 win.
news

What the Cowboys and 49ers are Saying Ahead of the Week 5 'SNF' Matchup

See what Kyle Shanahan, Mike McCarthy, Brock Purdy and other members of each team had to say ahead of the Cowboys vs. 49ers primetime matchup.
news

What the 49ers and Cardinals Had to Say Following Week 4

See what Kyle Shanahan, Brock Purdy, Christian McCaffrey, Jonathan Gannon, D.J. Humphries and more had to say following the 49ers 35-16 win.
news

What the Cardinals and 49ers are Saying Ahead of the Week 4 Matchup

See what Kyle Shanahan, Jonathan Gannon, Brock Purdy and other members of each team had to say ahead of the 49ers vs. Cardinals Week 4 matchup.
news

What the 49ers and Giants Had to Say Following 'Thursday Night Football'

See what Kyle Shanahan, Brock Purdy, Deebo Samuel, Brian Daboll and Daniel Jones had to say following the 49ers Week 3 win against the New York Giants.
news

What the Giants and 49ers are Saying Ahead of the Week 3 Matchup

See what Kyle Shanahan, Brian Daboll, Brock Purdy and other members of each team had to say ahead of the 49ers home opener at Levi's® Stadium.
Advertising