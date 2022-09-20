091622-Deebo-Samuel-FB1
Meg Williams/49ers

After an outstanding 2021 playoff run, San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel signed a three-year extension that will keep him with the team through the 2025 season.

"I love being around Deebo," head coach Kyle Shanahan said. "I mean watch how he plays. My favorite thing about Deebo is how much he inspires people. And he inspires me more than almost any player I've watched on a field. The way he runs the ball, whether you're handing it to him, whether you're throwing it to him, whether he is catching on a kick and these aren't things that you have to talk him into doing, he usually talks you into doing it because Deebo loves playing football and he loves helping us win. And I think that's what everybody sees on Sunday when you guys watch him on TV. And I think that's why this country really likes Deebo also."

Keep reading to learn more about San Francisco's receiver.

Tyshun a.k.a. Deebo

Meg Williams/49ers

Born Tyshun Raequan Samuel, the wide receiver's father, Galen, gave him the nickname "Deebo" after the notorious bully from the 1995 movie Friday. Samuel was given the nickname because he always took things away from people as a toddler. But that's not his only nickname. In high school, his stepmother, Precious Martin, also named Samuel "Sweet Feet" due to his speed.

In Week 4 of the 2021 season, Samuel arrived to Levi's® Stadium dressed in a flannel that featured an art piece on his back of the late Tommy "Tiny" Lister, who played the iconic Deebo character. To top it off, Samuel accessorized with a red Los Angeles Dodgers hat, including an embroidering of the name "Lil Tiny," a fitting tribute to Lister who grew up in Compton, California.

The Ultimate Gameday Experience

Terrell Lloyd/49ers

In San Francisco's game against the Tennessee Titans in 2021, Samuel surprised a lucky fan with the ultimate gameday experience.

According to the video, Samuel and the fan met while playing NBA 2k. Samuel gifted the fan an all expense paid trip to Nashville to watch the Week 16 game against the Titans. Here's what the fan said about the experience:

"Went from playing 2k to actually linking with Deebo Samuel. He paid for everything so I could see him play. He even got me a field pass for the game."

Passion for Fashion

Terrell Lloyd/49ers

While attending the University of South Carolina, Samuel was a retail management major.

Samuel is passionate about fashion and the receiver enjoys crafting his appearances in front of the camera. His fashion flair became something he was known for during his time in Columbia, usually with help from his stepmom, Precious Martin. Samuel and Martin would often video chat while he was away from home so she could help pick out his outfits.

"I love it. It makes me feel like he needs me," Martin said. "I can't get enough of it. I don't know if he does it more for me or more for him."

Samuel was even referred to as the best dressed player at SEC Media Day. Following his football career, Samuel hopes to start his own clothing line.

Pro Bowler

Meg Williams/49ers

Samuel earned Associated Press First-Team All-Pro honors and his first Pro Bowl selection in 2021. In 16 games (15 starts), he registered 77 receptions for 1,405 receiving yards (18.2 average) and five receiving touchdowns. He also racked up career-highs in carries (59), rushing yards (365) and rushing touchdowns (eight). His eight rushing touchdowns were the most by any player whose primary position is wide receiver since the the AFL-NFL merger in 1966.

Favorite Food

Terrell Lloyd/49ers

In a 49ers Kid Reporter interview, Samuel shared the one food he could eat for the rest of his life is fried chicken and the one food he'd never eat is sushi.

back to top

Related Content

news

5 Things to Know: Talanoa Hufanga

Get to know more about San Francisco 49ers safety Talanoa Hufanga.

news

5 Things to Know: Trey Lance

Get to know more about San Francisco's quarterback, Trey Lance.

news

5 Things to Know: Arik Armstead

Get to know more about San Francisco's defensive lineman, Arik Armstead.

news

5 Things to Know: Trent Williams

Get to know more about San Francisco's left tackle, Trent Williams.

Advertising