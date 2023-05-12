Jersey Numbers for the 49ers 2023 Draft Class

May 12, 2023 at 12:30 PM
BM-Headshot-2023
Briana McDonald

Digital Media Coordinator

On Friday afternoon, the San Francisco 49ers announced they had signed each of the team’s draft picks to four-year deals.

With the team's rookie minicamp kicking off on Thursday, the newest members of the 49ers are excited to get to work. The Faithful are just as excited to cheer on the new faces in The Bay and can now get a first look at which numbers the first-year players will be sporting on the field.

Below is the full list of jersey numbers for the 49ers 2023 draft class:

