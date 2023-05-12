49ers Sign Nine 2023 Draft Picks, 12 Undrafted Free Agents

The San Francisco 49ers today announced they have signed each of the team's nine draft picks to four-year deals as well as 12 undrafted free agents.

DRAFT PICK SIGNINGS

DL Robert Beal Jr.

WR Ronnie Bell

S Ji'Ayir Brown

LB Jalen Graham

TE Cameron Latu

CB Darrell Luter Jr.

K Jake Moody

TE Brayden Willis

LB Dee Winters

UNDRAFTED FREE AGENT SIGNING

RB Ronald Awatt

FB Jack Colletto

OL Joey Fisher

CB D'Shawn Jamison

RB Khalan Laborn

OL Corey Luciano

OL Ilm Manning

LB Mariano Sori-Marin

DL Spencer Waege

WR Isaiah Winstead

WR Shae Wyatt

S Avery Young

See below for detailed player biographies of the signed draft picks:

Beal Jr. (6-4, 250) was the second of two fifth-round draft picks (173rd overall) selected by the 49ers in this year's NFL Draft. He appeared in 54 games (10 starts) in six years (2017-22) at Georgia and registered 72 tackles, 12.0 TFLs, 10.5 sacks, 2 PDs, 2 FFs and 1 FR. In 2022, appeared in 15 games (8 starts) and notched 26 tackles, 3.0 TFLs, 3.0 sacks, 1 FF and 1 FR. In 2021, appeared in all 15 games (2 starts) and tallied 23 tackles, 7.5 TFLs, 6.5 sacks and 2 PDs. As a junior in 2020, appeared in 7 games on special teams. As a sophomore in 2019, appeared in 6 games and registered 8 tackles. Saw action in 11 games as a freshman in 2018 and registered 15 tackles, 1.0 sack and 1 FF. Redshirted in 2017.

A 23-year-old native of Duluth, GA, Beal attended Peach Ridge (Duluth, GA) High School.

Bell (6-0, 192) was the third of three sixth-round draft picks (221st overall) selected by the 49ers in this year's NFL Draft. He appeared in 47 games (31 starts) in five years (2018-22) at Michigan and registered 145 recepts. for 2,269 yds. and 9 TDs. In 2022, started all 14 games and set career highs with 62 recepts. for 889 yds. and 4 TDs, earning Third-Team All-Big Ten honors. In 2021, started 1 game and caught a 76-yd. TD recept. Started all 6 games as a junior in 2020 and recorded 26 recepts. for 401 yds. and 1 TD. Appeared in 13 games (10 starts) as a sophomore in 2019 and registered 48 recepts. for 758 yds. and 1 TD. As a freshman in 2018, appeared in all 13 games and brought in 8 recepts. for 145 yds. and 2 TDs.

A 23-year-old native of Kansas City, MO, Bell attended Park Hill (Kansas City, MO) High School.

Brown (5-11, 202) was the first of three third-round draft picks (87th overall) selected by the 49ers in this year's NFL Draft. He appeared in 35 games (26 starts) in three years (2020-22) at Penn State and registered 153 tackles, 19 PDs, 10 INTs, 9.0 TFLs, 4.5 sacks, 3 FFs and 3 FRs after transferring from Lackawanna Community College (Scranton, PA) where he spent two seasons (2018-19). In 2022, started all 13 games at S and notched 74 tackles, 7.0 TFLs, 4.5 sacks, 2 FFs and 1 FR, earning Third-Team All-Big Ten honors for the second-consecutive season. In 2021, started all 13 games at S and tallied 73 tackles, 11 PDs, 6 INTs, 2 FRs and 1 FF, earning Third-Team All-Big Ten honors. Appeared in 9 games as a junior in 2020 and posted 6 tackles and 1 PD. Helped guide Lackawanna to a 21-1 record and a trip to the NJCAA Championship Game during his 2 years with the team. Appeared in 9 games and registered 35 tackles, 5 PDs, 3 INTs and 1 FR as a sophomore in 2019 where he earned the Northeast Football Conference's Defensive Player of the Year Award, First-Team All-NEFC and NJCAA First-Team All-American honors. Tallied 40 tackles, 5 INTs and 3 PDs as a freshman in 2018.

A 23-year-old native of Trenton, NJ, Brown attended Trenton Central (NJ) HS.

Graham (6-3, 220) was the first of three seventh-round draft picks (255th overall) selected by the 49ers in this year's NFL Draft. He appeared in 38 games (35 starts) in four years (2019-22) at Purdue and registered 169 tackles, 16 PDs, 12.5 TFLs, 3 INTs, 3 FFs, 2 FRs and 2.0 sacks. In 2022 as a senior, started 9 games and notched 52 tackles, 6 PDs, 5.0 TFLs, 1.0 sacks, 1 INT and 1 FF, earning All-Big Ten honorable mention honors. In 2021 as a junior, started all 13 games and tallied 64 tackles, 9 PDs, 4.0 TFLs, 2 INTs, 1 FF and 1.0 sacks, earning All-Big Ten honorable mention honors. As a sophomore in 2020, started 5 games and registered 16 tackles, 2 FR and 1 FF. As a freshman in 2019, appeared in 11 games (8 starts) and registered 37 tackles, 2.5 TFLs and 1 PD.

A 22-year-old native of Detroit, MI, Graham attended Cass Technical (Detroit, MI) High School.

Latu (6-5, 244) was the third of three third-round draft picks (101st overall) selected by the 49ers in this year's NFL Draft. He appeared in 51 games (26 starts) in five years (2018-22) at Alabama and registered 56 recepts. for 787 yds. and 12 TDs. In 2022, started all 11 games in which he appeared and recorded 30 recepts. for 377 yds. and 4 TDs. In 2021, started all 15 games and registered 26 recepts. for 410 yds. and 8 TDs. His 8 rec. TDs are the most by an Alabama TE in a single season. Appeared in 12 games at TE and on special teams as a junior in 2020. Appeared in 11 games at TE and on special teams as a sophomore in 2019. Appeared in two games before redshirting as a freshman in 2018.

A 23-year-old native of Holladay, UT, Latu attended Olympus (Holladay, UT) High School.

Luter Jr. (6-0, 190) was the first of two fifth-round draft picks (155th overall) selected by the 49ers in this year's NFL Draft. He appeared in 36 games in three years (2020-22) at South Alabama and registered 86 tackles, 16 PDs, 5 INTs and 1 FF after transferring from Pearl River (Poplarville, MS) Community College where he appeared in 18 games in two seasons (2018-19) and recorded 27 tackles, 14 PDs and 3 INTs. In 2022, appeared in 13 games and notched 37 tackles, 5 PDs and 1 INT, earning Third-Team All-Sun Belt honors. In 2021, appeared in 12 games and tallied 21 tackles, 10 PDs and 4 INTs, earning First-Team All-Sun Belt honors. Was also named Sun Belt Defensive Player of the Year and Second-Team All-American by Pro Football Focus. As a junior in 2020, appeared in all 11 games and added 28 tackles, 1 PD and 1 FF. As a sophomore in 2019 at Pearl River Community College, appeared in 9 games and registered 19 tackles, 8 PDs and 1 INT, earning a spot on the All-Mississippi Association of Community & Junior Colleges Second-Team. As a freshman in 2018, appeared in 9 games and recorded eight tackles, 6 PDs and 2 INTs.

A 23-year-old native of Hattiesburg, MS, Luter attended Oak Grove (Hattiesburg, MS) High School.

Moody (6-1, 210) was the second of three third-round draft picks (99th overall) selected by the 49ers in this year's NFL Draft. He appeared in 60 games in five years (2018-22) at Michigan and converted 69 of 84 FGAs (82.1%) as well as all 148 of his PATs for 355 total points. Set Michigan records in games played (60) and points (355). Earned Second-Team All-American honors and First-Team All-Big Ten honors in 2022 after he appeared in 13 games and converted 29 of 35 FGAs and all 60 of his PATs for 147 points. Won the Lou Groza Award and earned First-Team All-American honors and First-Team All-Big Ten honors in 2021, appeared in all 14 games and converted 23 of 25 FGAs and all 56 of his PATS for 125 points. As a junior in 2020, converted all 9 of his PATs and 1 of 4 FGAs for 12 points. As a sophomore in 2019, appeared in all 13 games as a kickoff specialist. Also converted all 18 PATs and 5 of 8 FGAs for 31 points. As a freshman in 2018, appeared in all 13 games as a kickoff specialist and converted 10 of 11 FGAs and all 5 of his PATs for 35 points.

A 23-year-old native of Northville, MI, Moody attended Northville (MI) High School.

Willis (6-4, 240) was the first of three seventh-round draft picks (247th overall) selected by the 49ers in this year's NFL Draft. He appeared in 58 games (25 starts) in five years (2018-22) at Oklahoma and registered 75 recepts. for 998 yds. and 13 TDs. In 2022, started all 13 games and set career highs with 39 recepts. for 514 yds. and 7 TDs, earning Second-Team All-Big 12 honors. In 2021, appeared in 13 games (8 starts) and registered 15 recepts. for 177 yds. and 2 TDs. Appeared in 5 games (2 starts) as a junior in 2020 and recorded 9 recepts. for 110 yds. and 1 TD. Appeared in 14 games (2 starts) as a sophomore in 2019 and registered 11 recepts. for 168 yds. and 3 TDs. As a freshman in 2018, appeared in 13 games and caught 1 pass for 29 yds.

A 23-year-old native of Arlington, TX, Willis attended James Martin (Arlington, TX) High School.

Winters (5-11, 227) was selected in the sixth round (216th overall) selected by the 49ers in this year's NFL Draft. He appeared in 48 games (39 starts) in four years (2019-22) at Texas Christian and registered 246 tackles, 33.5 TFLs, 12.5 sacks, 10 PDs, 3 INTs and 2 FRs. As a senior in 2022, started all 15 games and set career-highs with 79 tackles, 14.5 TFLs and 7.5 sacks as well as adding 3 PDs, 1 INT and 1 FR, earning First-Team All-Big 12 honors. As a junior in 2021, started all 12 games he appeared in and tallied 74 tackles, 5.0 TFLs, 1.0 sacks, 4 PDs and 2 INTs. As a sophomore in 2020, started all 10 games and added 65 tackles, 9.5 TFLs, 2.0 sacks, 2 PDs and 1 FR. As a freshman in 2019, appeared in 11 games (2 starts) and registered 28 tackles, 4.5 TFLs, 2.0 sacks and 1 PD.