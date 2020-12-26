Javon Kinlaw and Two Additional D-Linemen OUT vs. Cardinals

Several members of the 49ers landed on the injury report this week with questions surrounding their availability for Saturday's divisional matchup against the Arizona Cardinals.
The 49ers will be without a number of defensive starters, with Richard Sherman (calf), Jimmie Ward (concussion) and Javon Kinlaw (knee) all OUT in Week 16.
In addition to Kinlaw, the 49ers will be thin along the defensive line with Kevin Givens (not injury related) and Dion Jordan (knee) also OUT on Saturday.
On Friday, the team promoted defensive linemen Darrion Daniels to the active roster from the team's practice squad and Alex Barrett from the team's practice squad (COVID-19 replacement).
Here's a complete look at Saturday's inactives:
49ers
- WR Deebo Samuel
- DB Jimmie Ward
- CB Richard Sherman
- DL Kevin Givens
- DL Dion Jordan
- WR Matt Cole
- DL Javon Kinlaw
Cardinals
- QB Brett Hundley
- WR Andy Isabella
- RB Eno Benjamin
- S Jalen Thompson
- OL Josh Miles
- TE Maxx Williams