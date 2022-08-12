Recipe of the Week: Hatch Chile Smoked Mac and Cheese with Cornbread Crust

Mac and Cheese
- 1 12 ounce box Signature SELECT™ Medium Macaroni Shells
- 1/4 cup Lucerne® Unsalted Butter
- 1/4 cup Signature SELECT™ All Purpose Flour
- 1 12 pack Open Nature® Applewood Smoked Bacon, cooked and drained
- 2 cups Lucerne® Whole Milk
- 1 cup Lucerne® Heavy Cream
- 1 1/2 cups Roasted Hatch Chiles, peeled and seeded, rough chopped
- 2 tablespoons Signature Kitchens™ Dijon Mustard
- 2 cups Smoked Cheddar Cheese, grated
- 1 cup Lucerne® Shredded Pepper Jack Cheese
Corn Bread Crust
- 2 cups In-Store Baked Corn Bread, crumbled
- 1/4 cup Green Onion, sliced thin
Cooking Instructions
Step 1
Preheat oven to 350°F. Cook medium pasta shells as directed on box, drain, and rinse in cold water.
Step 2
In a cast-iron skillet, melt the butter and add the flour. Whisk this mixture together while the flour cooks, taking care to avoid burning. When the mixture is a light tan color, add the bacon, whole milk, and heavy cream. Whisk constantly, breaking up any clumps that form until this mixture reaches a boil and thickens. Remove skillet from burner, add Dijon and Hatch chiles, then slowly whisk in cheeses until fully melted.
Step 3
Add cooked pasta to cheese sauce and top with crumbled corn bread. Bake in oven for 15-20 minutes, or until cheese is bubbling and corn bread is crispy. If the cornbread begins to brown too much, simply cover with foil and continue to bake. The foil will prevent the cornbread from further browning.
Step 4
Once finished, remove from oven and garnish with sliced green onions. Allow to cool slightly before serving, then eat and enjoy!