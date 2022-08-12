Recipe of the Week: Hatch Chile Smoked Mac and Cheese with Cornbread Crust

Cooking Instructions

Step 1

Preheat oven to 350°F. Cook medium pasta shells as directed on box, drain, and rinse in cold water.

Step 2

In a cast-iron skillet, melt the butter and add the flour. Whisk this mixture together while the flour cooks, taking care to avoid burning. When the mixture is a light tan color, add the bacon, whole milk, and heavy cream. Whisk constantly, breaking up any clumps that form until this mixture reaches a boil and thickens. Remove skillet from burner, add Dijon and Hatch chiles, then slowly whisk in cheeses until fully melted.

Step 3

Add cooked pasta to cheese sauce and top with crumbled corn bread. Bake in oven for 15-20 minutes, or until cheese is bubbling and corn bread is crispy. If the cornbread begins to brown too much, simply cover with foil and continue to bake. The foil will prevent the cornbread from further browning.

Step 4