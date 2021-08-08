Jimmy G Orchestrates Two TD Drives, Lance Makes Levi's® Stadium Debut

On Saturday, the San Francisco 49ers opened the doors to Levi's® Stadium for the first time in 566 days. That date signifies the 49ers NFC Championship game, the last time San Francisco openly welcomed spectators through its stadium. Over 12,000 fans got a first look at the 49ers taking the field heading into their final week of training camp. The day also marked the annual 8/7 Day honoring the late great Dwight Clark. The session was highlighted by noteworthy plays on both sides of the ball while building on the excitement of fans.
Here are a few observations from the lively session:
Practice Recap
The 49ers hosted their highly-anticipated 1-on-1 drills on split sides of the field. Here are a few notes from the session:
- At first glance, Kyle Juszczyk beat out linebacker Fred Warner on both of their 1-on-1 reps on the exact same route. Quarterback Josh Rosen launched a deep pass as the fullback edged the linebacker for the catch. Warner lobbied for a dropped ball on the first rep as Juszczyk signaled a catch.
- Rosen threw another deep pass, this time up the right sideline intended for tight end Jordan Matthews as safety Jared Mayden swatted the ball for an incompletion.
- Running back Trey Sermon hauled in a 25-yard reception from Rosen that went for a "would-be" touchdown.
- Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles broke up a pass intended for JaMycal Hasty.
- Brandon Aiyuk hauled in two receptions over rookies Deommodore Lenoir and Ambry Thomas.
- Travis Benjamin got separation from Ken Webster and hauled in a deep pass.
- During the first full-team period, Jimmy Garoppolo was 3-for-3 on passes, including a 25-yard reception to Aiyuk and a 15-yard pickup by Deebo Samuel.
- Raheem Mostert notched a 30-yard run during team drills, the longest run of the session.
- Jordan Willis, Kentavius Street, Arden Key Maurice Hurst, Arden Key and Eddie Yarbrough all recorded a "would-be" sack.
- Yarbrough also batted down a pass at the line of scrimmage from Trey Lance.
- Jimmie Ward broke up a deep pass on a go route from Garoppolo to George Kittle.
- Lance connected with Aiyuk on a 20-yard dart while in double coverage.
- Lance also found Trent Sherfield for a 20-yard pickup during the same drill.
- The 49ers closed out the session with a move-the-ball period and a two-minute drill. Here are a few notable plays from the final periods:
- Nate Sudfeld was the first quarterback to lead his offense to the end zone. The quarterback connected with Kevin White for a 25-yard catch-and-run, scrambled for a 15-yard pickup, followed by two carries by Elijah Mitchell. The drive was capped off by a rushing score up the middle by Hasty.
- Lance's second move-the-ball series was cut short following a pass breakup by Dontae Johnson on a ball intended for Richie James. It appeared as Garoppolo and the 49ers first team offense scored on their second move-the-ball series. Garoppolo found tight end Charlie Woerner for his first reception of camp for a 15-yard pickup and Aiyuk for a first down. The next play, Garoppolo hit Samuel in the middle of the end zone for a 29-yard touchdown. Kyle Shanahan had the first team offense pickup from the 29 yard line as Jason Verrett broke up a touchdown pass intended for Samuel on third down to end the drive.
"J.V. has done a great job of being consistent," defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans said post-practice. "It feels like every meeting I have with the defensive group, I'm highlighting J.V. (and his consistency and just showing the young guys how it looks to be a true pro and J.V. is that example for the guys in our room. And he brings it every day. He competes every day and his work ethic is just unmatched."
- Garoppolo and Lance both ran two-minute offenses in the final drill of camp.
- Garoppolo orchestrated a 9-play drive, connecting with Mohamed Sanu Sr. for a 30-yard catch-and-run as well as Mostert, Aiyuk and Kittle, before finding his tight end in the back right corner of the end zone for a touchdown.
- Dre Greenlaw recorded a pass breakup during the series.
- Lance's series featured completions to James, Sherfield and Ross Dwelley before a pick by recently converted linebacker Marcell Harris concluded the session.
"Marcell has done a good job at linebacker," Ryans said. "He's still learning. He's done a good job the past couple of days and we're seeing him make some plays. Some things we ask our linebackers to do, Marcell is picking up on it really well. So, I'm happy with where he is and he's just progressing forward. Marcell is a playmaker and he shows up a lot more when he's close to the line of scrimmage. So, I just love his speed, his physicality, his instincts. For him, being closer to the ball, I think he has it in him to go out and be a really good player."
Odds and Ends
- Samson Ebukam (soreness) and Arik Armstead (groin) both missed Saturday's session.
- Webster went down with an apparent arm injury during full-team work. No updates yet on the severity of his injury.
- The 49ers will kick off their first of three preseason games on Saturday, Aug. 14 against the Kansas City Chiefs. For tickets, visit 49ers.com/tickets.