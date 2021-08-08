Jimmy G Orchestrates Two TD Drives, Lance Makes Levi's® Stadium Debut

- The 49ers closed out the session with a move-the-ball period and a two-minute drill. Here are a few notable plays from the final periods:

Nate Sudfeld was the first quarterback to lead his offense to the end zone. The quarterback connected with Kevin White for a 25-yard catch-and-run, scrambled for a 15-yard pickup, followed by two carries by Elijah Mitchell. The drive was capped off by a rushing score up the middle by Hasty.

Lance's second move-the-ball series was cut short following a pass breakup by Dontae Johnson on a ball intended for Richie James﻿. It appeared as Garoppolo and the 49ers first team offense scored on their second move-the-ball series. Garoppolo found tight end Charlie Woerner for his first reception of camp for a 15-yard pickup and Aiyuk for a first down. The next play, Garoppolo hit Samuel in the middle of the end zone for a 29-yard touchdown. Kyle Shanahan had the first team offense pickup from the 29 yard line as Jason Verrett broke up a touchdown pass intended for Samuel on third down to end the drive.

"J.V. has done a great job of being consistent," defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans said post-practice. "It feels like every meeting I have with the defensive group, I'm highlighting J.V. (and his consistency and just showing the young guys how it looks to be a true pro and J.V. is that example for the guys in our room. And he brings it every day. He competes every day and his work ethic is just unmatched."

Garoppolo and Lance both ran two-minute offenses in the final drill of camp.

Garoppolo orchestrated a 9-play drive, connecting with Mohamed Sanu Sr. for a 30-yard catch-and-run as well as Mostert, Aiyuk and Kittle, before finding his tight end in the back right corner of the end zone for a touchdown.

Dre Greenlaw recorded a pass breakup during the series.

Lance's series featured completions to James, Sherfield and Ross Dwelley before a pick by recently converted linebacker Marcell Harris concluded the session.

"Marcell has done a good job at linebacker," Ryans said. "He's still learning. He's done a good job the past couple of days and we're seeing him make some plays. Some things we ask our linebackers to do, Marcell is picking up on it really well. So, I'm happy with where he is and he's just progressing forward. Marcell is a playmaker and he shows up a lot more when he's close to the line of scrimmage. So, I just love his speed, his physicality, his instincts. For him, being closer to the ball, I think he has it in him to go out and be a really good player."

Odds and Ends

- Samson Ebukam (soreness) and Arik Armstead (groin) both missed Saturday's session.

- Webster went down with an apparent arm injury during full-team work. No updates yet on the severity of his injury.