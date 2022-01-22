Presented by

Ambry Thomas OUT; Jimmy G, Nick Bosa Active vs. Packers

Jan 22, 2022 at 03:47 PM
KeianMartinHeadshot
Keiana Martin

Senior Reporter

GREEN BAY, WI -- Despite coming off of a physical matchup in Sunday's Wild Card matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, the San Francisco 49ers are near full-strength heading into their Divisional Round contest against the Green Bay Packers.

However, for San Francisco, they will be without their starting rookie cornerback. ﻿Ambry Thomas﻿ landed on the injury report this week after dealing with a knee injury during Sunday's Wild Card matchup. Thomas allowed just two catches on four targets for 24 yards and also notched a pass breakup against the Cowboys high-scoring offense. The 49ers have seen the rookie continue to improve over his last six games. Following a mediocre first two starts, Thomas has given up only 8-of-16 targets for 111 yards, two touchdowns and one interception for an 86.2 passer rating allowed (76.5 PFF coverage grade) over his last four games – a stark improvement.

With the rookie out, the 49ers are likely to look to ﻿Josh Norman﻿ and ﻿Dontae Johnson﻿ to get the start in his absence.

Heading into the game, the 49ers had three players who were designated as questionable entering the weekend, including pass rusher Nick Bosa﻿. On Friday, Bosa was cleared from the concussion protocol and is set to play on Saturday.

Of note, defensive lineman Jordan Willis left last week's game in the first half with an ankle injury and did not return. It was assumed the pass rusher suffered a high-ankle sprain, however, fortunately for San Francisco, Willis was able to return to the field this week and is active.

As for Jimmy Garoppolo﻿, the quarterback was not on the injury report heading into the weekend, meaning he's full go for Saturday's game. While already dealing with a previously sustained thumb injury, he attempted to avoid landing on his hand and instead fell on his elbow and "jammed the shoulder up" against Dallas. Despite not playing at "100 percent," Garoppolo said he is "feeling good" enough to play against the Packers.

As for Green Bay, the team activated outside linebackers Whitney Mercilus and Za'Darius Smith from Injured Reserve and both are expected to play. Mercilus has missed the last seven weeks after suffering a torn bicep in Week 10. Meanwhile, Smith was not on hand in the Packers first meeting in San Francisco as he appeared in just one game for Green Bay while working through a lingering back injury.

It's worth noting, Packers All-Pro tackle David Bakhtiari (knee) has offically been ruled OUT.

