Fred Warner Voted NFL's 47th Best Player

Aug 21, 2022 at 02:05 PM
090821-BrianaMcDonald-Headshot
Briana McDonald

Digital Media Coordinator

San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner has been voted the 47th best player in the NFL by his peers in a poll conducted by NFL Network.

Warner was featured Sunday on "The Top 100 Players of 2022" which unveiled players ranked Nos. 50-21. The countdown will continue next week with a three-hour finale on Sunday, August 28th revealing the top 20 players starting at 5 p.m. PT.

Warner, a three-year team captain, is entering his fifth NFL season since being drafted by the 49ers in 2018. The former third-round pick has appeared in 64 games over four seasons in San Francisco, notching 504 combined tackles, 22 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, six forced fumbles, six fumble recoveries, 25 passes defended, three interceptions and one interception returned for a touchdown.

Warner continued to put up good numbers in 2021 following his Pro Bowl and All-Pro campaign in 2020. He led the 49ers with 158 total tackles, 66 assists, two forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, 10 tackles for loss, three quarterback hits and 0.5 sacks last season (including playoffs).

54 Photos from Fred Warner's Career in San Francisco So Far

View some of Fred Warner's best moments since being drafted by the 49ers 70th overall in 2018.

