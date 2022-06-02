From 65th-Overall Pick to 49ers HOF: Frank Gore's Story as a Niner

"After 10 years in San Francisco and 16 years in the NFL, I can confidently say that I put all I had into the game of football," said Gore. "Football was and is everything to me. From meetings and film study to practice and just being in the locker room, all of it meant the world to me. I am happy to officially close this chapter of my life and proud of what I was able to accomplish and the legacy I leave behind."

His legacy will now forever be upheld by the 49ers organization upon his retirement with San Francisco as he joins the team's Hall of Fame.

"We are thrilled to induct Frank Gore into the Edward J. DeBartolo Sr. San Francisco 49ers Hall of Fame, his rightful place among our all-time greats," said 49ers CEO Jed York. "Frank had to overcome many challenges upon entering the NFL and now leaves the game not only as one of the best backs in NFL history, but one of the best football players ever."