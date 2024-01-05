Feliciano, Jennings Questionable vs. Rams; Verrett Suffers Shoulder Injury

Moving forward, the team will also be without cornerback Jason Verrett , who suffered a shoulder injury in practice on Thursday. The injury will require rotator cuff surgery and end his 2023 season. Verrett has suffered three-straight season-ending injuries since the 2021 season opener. Verrett returned to the 49ers in early December after a short stint on the Houston Texans practice squad.

"He handled it like he does everything, like a man, but I know how it is," Shanahan said. "He's going to be down for a little bit. I hope he hangs around here because we all love him around here. I think it will help him. This will pass like it always does. He had a long road to get to this point, and I just told him I can't believe how good he's looked. I didn't think it would be possible to come back from what he has."