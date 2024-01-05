Feliciano, Jennings Questionable vs. Rams; Verrett Suffers Shoulder Injury

The San Francisco 49ers will rest injured players in the team's regular season finale versus the Los Angeles Rams, in addition to sophomore quarterback Brock Purdy, in preparation for the playoffs. The announcement was made earlier in the week by head coach Kyle Shanahan, and Friday's finalized list of injured resting players includes DL Arik Armstead (foot, knee), S Ji'Ayir Brown (knee), TE Ross Dwelley (ankle), S Tashaun Gipson Sr. (quadricep), RB Christian McCaffrey (calf) and CB Ambry Thomas (hand).
Moving forward, the team will also be without cornerback Jason Verrett, who suffered a shoulder injury in practice on Thursday. The injury will require rotator cuff surgery and end his 2023 season. Verrett has suffered three-straight season-ending injuries since the 2021 season opener. Verrett returned to the 49ers in early December after a short stint on the Houston Texans practice squad.
"He handled it like he does everything, like a man, but I know how it is," Shanahan said. "He's going to be down for a little bit. I hope he hangs around here because we all love him around here. I think it will help him. This will pass like it always does. He had a long road to get to this point, and I just told him I can't believe how good he's looked. I didn't think it would be possible to come back from what he has."
Shanahan also noted that wide receiver Jauan Jennings has one more step of concussion protocol left while tackle Jaylon Moore has cleared the process. Finally, Shanahan shared that the plan is to activate return specialist Ray-Ray McCloud III from the Injured Reserve list in time for Sunday.
Below is the complete Week 18 Practice Report and Game Status for Friday:
- Did Not Participate: DL Arik Armstead (foot, knee), S Ji'Ayir Brown (knee), TE Ross Dwelley (ankle), S Tashaun Gipson Sr. (quadricep), RB Christian McCaffrey (calf), CB Ambry Thomas (hand)
- Limited Participation: OL Jon Feliciano (back), WR Jauan Jennings (concussion)
- Full Participation: OL Aaron Banks (toe), WR Danny Gray (shoulder), WR Ray-Ray McCloud III (rib), RB Elijah Mitchell (illness), T Jaylon Moore (concussion)
Status Report:
- DL Arik Armstead (foot, knee) - Out
- S Ji'Ayir Brown (knee) - Out
- TE Ross Dwelley (ankle) - Out
- S Tashaun Gipson Sr. (quadricep) - Out
- RB Christian McCaffrey (calf) - Out
- CB Ambry Thomas (hand) - Out
- OL Jon Feliciano (back) - Questionable
- WR Danny Gray (shoulder) - Questionable
- WR Jauan Jennings (concussion) - Questionable
- WR Ray-Ray McCloud III (rib) - Questionable