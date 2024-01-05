Presented by

Feliciano, Jennings Questionable vs. Rams; Verrett Suffers Shoulder Injury

Jan 05, 2024 at 02:30 PM
DSC_8465 - Version 2 (1)
Lindsey Pallares

Team Reporter

The San Francisco 49ers will rest injured players in the team's regular season finale versus the Los Angeles Rams, in addition to sophomore quarterback Brock Purdy, in preparation for the playoffs. The announcement was made earlier in the week by head coach Kyle Shanahan, and Friday's finalized list of injured resting players includes DL Arik Armstead (foot, knee), S Ji'Ayir Brown (knee), TE Ross Dwelley (ankle), S Tashaun Gipson Sr. (quadricep), RB Christian McCaffrey (calf) and CB Ambry Thomas (hand).

Moving forward, the team will also be without cornerback Jason Verrett, who suffered a shoulder injury in practice on Thursday. The injury will require rotator cuff surgery and end his 2023 season. Verrett has suffered three-straight season-ending injuries since the 2021 season opener. Verrett returned to the 49ers in early December after a short stint on the Houston Texans practice squad.

"He handled it like he does everything, like a man, but I know how it is," Shanahan said. "He's going to be down for a little bit. I hope he hangs around here because we all love him around here. I think it will help him. This will pass like it always does. He had a long road to get to this point, and I just told him I can't believe how good he's looked. I didn't think it would be possible to come back from what he has."

Shanahan also noted that wide receiver Jauan Jennings has one more step of concussion protocol left while tackle Jaylon Moore has cleared the process. Finally, Shanahan shared that the plan is to activate return specialist Ray-Ray McCloud III from the Injured Reserve list in time for Sunday.

Below is the complete Week 18 Practice Report and Game Status for Friday:

Status Report:

Related Content

news

Banks Questionable, Brown Out vs. Commanders; Injury Report for #SFvsWAS

Head coach Kyle Shanahan detailed the 49ers latest injury updates headed into the team's Week 17 matchup versus the Washington Commanders.
news

Hargrave and Mitchell Questionable vs. Ravens; Injury Report for #BALvsSF

Head coach Kyle Shanahan detailed the 49ers latest injury updates headed into the team's Christmas Day matchup versus the Ravens.
news

Hargrave, Armstead and Three More Out vs. Cardinals; Injury Report for #SFvsAZ

Head coach Kyle Shanahan detailed the 49ers latest injury updates headed into the team's Week 15 matchup versus the Cardinals.
news

Burford, Mitchell and Luter Jr. Doubtful vs. Seahawks; Injury Report Ahead of #SEAvsSF

Head coach Kyle Shanahan detailed the 49ers latest injury updates headed into the team's Week 14 matchup versus the Seahawks.
news

Armstead, Mason and McCloud III Questionable vs. Eagles; Injury Report Ahead of #SFvsPHI

Head coach Kyle Shanahan detailed the 49ers latest injury updates headed into the team's Week 13 matchup versus the Eagles.
news

Burford and Banks Questionable vs. Seahawks; Injury Report for #SFvsSEA

Head coach Kyle Shanahan detailed the 49ers latest injury updates headed into the team's Thanksgiving Day matchup versus the Seahawks.
news

Colton McKivitz Cleared to Play vs. Buccaneers; Injury Report Ahead of #TBvsSF

Head coach Kyle Shanahan detailed the 49ers latest injury updates headed into the team's Week 11 matchup versus the Buccaneers.
news

McKivitz Makes Strides; Shanahan Goes In-Depth on Buccaneers Defense

San Francisco 49ers right tackle Colton McKivitz (ankle/knee) was a limited participant in Wednesday's workout.
news

Trent Williams, Javon Hargrave Questionable for Week 10 vs. Jaguars

Head coach Kyle Shanahan detailed the 49ers latest injury updates headed into the team's Week 10 matchup versus the Jaguars.
news

49ers Back From the Bye and DL Chase Young Practice Debut

The San Francisco 49ers returned to HQ following the Week 9 Bye and DL Chase Young made his practice debut.
news

Injury Update on QB Brock Purdy Ahead of #CINvsSF

The San Francisco 49ers have announced an injury update on QB Brock Purdy ahead of the team's Week 8 contest vs. the Cincinnati Bengals.
Advertising