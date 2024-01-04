Christian McCaffrey Named to the 2024 Pro Bowl Roster

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey is one of nine players from the red and gold voted into the 2024 Pro Bowl Games. This 2024 nod marks his fifth selection over the course of his seven-year playing career. McCaffrey was also named a starter for this year's all-star event.

"He does it all," said 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy. "I think he's the reason why our pass game and our play-action pass and all that kind of stuff opened up because he sort of sets the standard with the run game and then when we do pass the ball, he's there in our play. He catches the ball, he makes guys miss, he can go up against safeties and linebackers and make them miss in the pass game. And then he scores touchdowns. His stats are crazy. So, he's definitely a valued player and I think the most valued player."