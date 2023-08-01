Camp Chronicles: Competition Heats Up on Day 2 of Pads

Camp Feature: OL Colton McKivitz

The 49ers are bringing back nearly their entire starting offensive line from 2022 with Trent Williams, Aaron Banks, Jake Brendel and Spencer Burford working together for a second-straight year. The only shakeup to the lineup is the addition of fourth-year tackle Colton McKivitz at right tackle, a position he took over shortly after the departure of Mike McGlinchey in free agency.

McKivitiz journey from a fifth-round selection to starter has been anything but a straight line. His rookie year included 14 appearances (three starts) before being released ahead of the 2021 campaign, later rejoining the practice squad and then, filling in for Williams during a crucial game down the stretch of the season. By 2022, McKivitz secured a spot on the 49ers initial 53-man roster, and this spring, earned a two-year deal and the starting right tackle job.

The offensive lineman is grateful for the experience leading up to this career milestone.

"I could not be standing here. That's just part of it," McKivitz said. "It's taught me a lot about being a pro, and learning from some of the vets - Trent and Laken (Tomlinson) when he was here. Just getting advice from those guys and them teaching me the ways to be prepared for when I get my chance. Now is the time."

McKivitz is just two days into padded practices with his team but feeling good about the progress he's made with the rest of the offensive line. He also has the added benefit of being able to battle it out in the trenches with members of the league's reigning No. 1 overall defense.