Camp Chronicles: Competition Heats Up on Day 2 of Pads

The intensity has been cranked all the way for the San Francisco 49ers, who now have two days of padded practices under their belts. Four quarterbacks hit the field on Day 6 as quarterback Brock Purdy continues his two days on, two days off throwing schedule.
The team closed out their workout on Tuesday with a special address from NBA great, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. Here are the updates from Day 6 of the team's workouts:
Updates from the coaches and front office personnel:
- Prior to the start of practice, the team announced the signing of defensive lineman Taco Charlton. To make room for him on the roster, San Francisco released safety Avery Young.
- Special teams coordinator Brian Schneider confirmed that rookie kicker Jake Moody hit a 60-yard field goal to close out practice.
- Schneider spoke to the kicker competition that between Moody and Zane Gonzalez, saying that "both of those guys are going to be kicking in the NFL (come regular season)." He noted that the kickers have been helping each other out at camp.
Camp Highlights:
- Purdy was back at practice and in pads for a second-straight day of throwing.
- Trey Lance and Sam Darnold switched off taking second-team reps every other period, and Brandon Allen worked in as the No. 4 quarterback.
- In addition to his 60-yard kick, Moody hit kicks from 33, 38, 48, 53 and 50 yards out, going five-of-six on the day. His only miss came at 43 yards out.
- Offensive play of the day: In red zone drills, Purdy connected with wide receiver Jauan Jennings in the back of the end zone. The QB was facing pressure (possible sack) from defensive lineman Alex Barrett.
- Defensive play of the day: Linebacker Marcelino McCrary-Ball had a near interception in 11-on-11 drills. The second-year linebacker also and had a nice pass breakup during red zone drills.
Camp Feature: OL Colton McKivitz
The 49ers are bringing back nearly their entire starting offensive line from 2022 with Trent Williams, Aaron Banks, Jake Brendel and Spencer Burford working together for a second-straight year. The only shakeup to the lineup is the addition of fourth-year tackle Colton McKivitz at right tackle, a position he took over shortly after the departure of Mike McGlinchey in free agency.
McKivitiz journey from a fifth-round selection to starter has been anything but a straight line. His rookie year included 14 appearances (three starts) before being released ahead of the 2021 campaign, later rejoining the practice squad and then, filling in for Williams during a crucial game down the stretch of the season. By 2022, McKivitz secured a spot on the 49ers initial 53-man roster, and this spring, earned a two-year deal and the starting right tackle job.
The offensive lineman is grateful for the experience leading up to this career milestone.
"I could not be standing here. That's just part of it," McKivitz said. "It's taught me a lot about being a pro, and learning from some of the vets - Trent and Laken (Tomlinson) when he was here. Just getting advice from those guys and them teaching me the ways to be prepared for when I get my chance. Now is the time."
McKivitz is just two days into padded practices with his team but feeling good about the progress he's made with the rest of the offensive line. He also has the added benefit of being able to battle it out in the trenches with members of the league's reigning No. 1 overall defense.
"I think, it's been a solid start," McKivitz said. "You always want to be perfect, but I'm sure there are a few things here or there (to work on). The pass game feels good. Being consistent is the biggest thing for me and having that confidence out there."