Brock Purdy Named to the 2024 Pro Bowl Roster

Jan 03, 2024 at 05:00 PM
BM-Headshot-2023
Briana McDonald

Digital Media Coordinator

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy has been voted into the 2024 Pro Bowl Games. This 2024 nod marks his first-ever Pro Bowl selection in just his second season in the league, making him the first 49ers quarterback to earn Pro Bowl honors since Jeff Garcia in 2002. Purdy is one of nine 49ers players to earn the distinction and was also named a starter for the league's all-star event.

Through Week 17, Purdy has recorded 4,280 passing yards, which passes former quarterback Jeff Garcia for the most passing yards in a single season in franchise history. His eight games with a passer rating of 120.0-or-higher are tied for the second-most in a single season in NFL history.

Purdy has also now registered 14 games in his first two seasons with a passer rating of 110.0-or-higher, which ties Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson, who set the record as a member of the Seattle Seahawks, for the most such games in a player's first two seasons in NFL history.

"He's coming out here and continuing to play the brand of football that he knows how to play and that he will continue to play," wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk said. "Because he's a special, special, special player."

news

Javon Hargrave Named to the 2024 Pro Bowl Roster

San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Javon Hargrave has been voted into the 2024 Pro Bowl Games.
news

Charvarius Ward Named to the 2024 Pro Bowl Roster

San Francisco 49ers cornerback Charvarius Ward has been voted into the 2024 Pro Bowl Games.
news

Fred Warner Named to the 2024 Pro Bowl Roster

San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner has been voted into the 2024 Pro Bowl Games.
news

Trent Williams Named to the 2024 Pro Bowl Roster

San Francisco 49ers tackle Trent Williams has been voted into the 2024 Pro Bowl Games.
news

Kyle Juszczyk Named to the 2024 Pro Bowl Roster

San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk has been voted into the 2024 Pro Bowl Games.
news

George Kittle Named to the 2024 Pro Bowl Roster

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle has been voted into the 2024 Pro Bowl Games.
news

Christian McCaffrey Named to the 2024 Pro Bowl Roster

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey has been voted into the 2024 Pro Bowl Games.
news

Nick Bosa Named to the 2024 Pro Bowl Roster

San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Nick Bosa has been voted into the 2024 Pro Bowl Games.
news

Nine 49ers Players Selected to the 2024 Pro Bowl

The team's nine selections mark the most in the NFL and the most the team has had since nine players were selected to the 2013 Pro Bowl. 
news

Charvarius Ward Named Top Five DB on GMFB 'The Belt' Rankings

San Francisco 49ers cornerback Charvarius Ward made Jason McCourty's weekly NFL Network rankings for the top five defensive backs through Week 12.
news

Vote Your Favorite 49ers Players Into the 2024 Pro Bowl Games

Voting for the 2024 Pro Bowl Games is open through December 25, and we need help from the Faithful to get your favorite players to the week-long event in February.
