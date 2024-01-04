Brock Purdy Named to the 2024 Pro Bowl Roster

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy has been voted into the 2024 Pro Bowl Games. This 2024 nod marks his first-ever Pro Bowl selection in just his second season in the league, making him the first 49ers quarterback to earn Pro Bowl honors since Jeff Garcia in 2002. Purdy is one of nine 49ers players to earn the distinction and was also named a starter for the league's all-star event.

Through Week 17, Purdy has recorded 4,280 passing yards, which passes former quarterback Jeff Garcia for the most passing yards in a single season in franchise history. His eight games with a passer rating of 120.0-or-higher are tied for the second-most in a single season in NFL history.

Purdy has also now registered 14 games in his first two seasons with a passer rating of 110.0-or-higher, which ties Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson, who set the record as a member of the Seattle Seahawks, for the most such games in a player's first two seasons in NFL history.