Los 49ers Reciben a los Washington Commanders en la Semana 16

Latest Videos Channel Can't-Miss Play: Ray-Ray McCloud III Races 71 Yards for a Touchdown

Latest Videos Channel 49ers Defense Holds the Commanders to Zero Points on Goal Line Stand

Latest Videos Channel Brock Purdy Dots George Kittle Over the Middle for a 25-Yard Gain

Latest Videos Channel Cart Talk: Jordan Mason Talks 2022 Highlights, Playing with Christian McCaffrey

Latest Videos Channel 49ers Players Visit San Quentin State Prison to #InspireChange

Latest Videos Channel Gipson Sr., Hufanga Talk 2022 Career Milestones, Fast Friendship and More

Latest Videos Channel Arik Armstead Hosts 49ers Read for Justice Event

Latest Videos Channel Kyle Shanahan Praises the 49ers Physicality

Latest Videos Channel Inspired Futures: Bay Area Students Visit Atlanta's Historic Sites

Latest Videos Channel Washington Commanders vs. San Francisco 49ers Week 16 Preview

Latest Videos Channel 49 Hours: Clinching the West in Seattle

Latest Videos Channel Brock Purdy Talks Getting Better Every Week

Latest Videos Channel DeMeco Ryans, Chris Foerster Talk 49ers Team-First Mentality

Latest Videos Channel WON Members Gather for a Special Happy Hour in the 49ers Museum

Latest Videos Channel Mic'd Up: Trent Williams Pancakes Seahawks on Primetime

Latest Videos Channel Jugadas Doradas: George Kittle Anota Dos Touchdowns en Horario Estelar

Latest Videos Channel Kyle Shanahan Shares What to Expect from Commanders in Week 16

Latest Videos Channel Levi's® and Fred Warner Treat Single Mothers to Holiday Shopping

Latest Videos Channel Christian McCaffrey: 'I'm So Proud of this Team'

Latest Videos Channel Go Inside the 49ers Locker Room Following Week 15 Win vs. Seahawks

Latest Videos Channel Purdy, Bosa, Kittle, McCaffrey, Warner, Armstead Recap 'TNF' Victory

Latest Videos Channel San Francisco 49ers Top Plays vs. the Seattle Seahawks in Week 15

Latest Videos Channel Christian McCaffrey's Best Plays from 138-Yard Game in Week 15

Latest Videos Channel Brock Purdy's Best Plays from Division-Clinching 2-TD Game vs. Seattle

Latest Videos Channel Kyle Shanahan Talks 49ers Clinching NFC West in Seattle

Latest Videos Channel Every George Kittle Catch from His Two-Touchdown Game in Week 15

Latest Videos Channel Jordan Mason's 56-Yard Run Ices NFC West Title for the 49ers

Latest Videos Channel Nick Bosa Takes Down Geno Smith to Force a Third-and-Long

Latest Videos Channel Can't-Miss Play: George Kittle Scores on a 54-Yard Catch and Run

Latest Videos Channel Dre Greenlaw's Hit Ends with Charvarius Ward's 40-Yard Fumble Recovery

Latest Videos Channel Christian McCaffrey Pushes into the End Zone for a 49ers Touchdown

Latest Videos Channel Azeez Al-Shaair Blows Up a Screen Pass with a 3-Yard TFL

Latest Videos Channel Brock Purdy Connects with George Kittle for a 28-Yard Touchdown

Latest Videos Channel Christian McCaffrey Blasts Downfield for a 23-Yard Gain

Latest Videos Channel 49 Hours: 49ers Strike Gold Against the Buccaneers

Latest Videos Channel San Francisco 49ers vs. Seattle Seahawks Week 15 Preview

Latest Videos Channel Los 49ers: 'Thursday Night Football' en Territorio Rival Contra Seahawks

Latest Videos Channel Brock Purdy: 'I Want to Give Everything I Have'

Latest Videos Channel Shanahan, Ryans Share Personnel Updates and Preview Week 15 vs. Seattle