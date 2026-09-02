49ers PREP Delivers a Summer of Competition and Development Across the Bay Area

49ers PREP, presented by U.S. Bank, kept Bay Area student-athletes busy this summer with two standout events: the sixth annual Nike 11-On and the annual Tackle Positions Skills Clinic, giving hundreds of players the chance to compete, train, and grow ahead of the high school football season.

"The 49ers are proud to continue investing in the future of tackle football and in the young athletes who are helping shape that future," Assistant Director of Global Youth Football Tucker Baksa said. "We're grateful to have partners like U.S. Bank, Nike, and Taube Philanthropies who share our vision and commitment to creating meaningful opportunities for young people to experience and grow through the game of football. Through these partnerships, we're excited to provide youth across the Bay Area with opportunities to learn, grow, and build confidence both on and off the field, at no cost to participants."

Nike 11-On Returns for Sixth Year at Wilcox High School

49ers PREP hosted its sixth annual Nike 11-On at Wilcox High School, bringing together 350 student-athletes from 10 Bay Area high school tackle football programs for a full day of competition.

Participating schools included:

Arroyo High School

Balboa High School

Bellarmine High School

Campolindo High School

Clayton Valley Charter School

Menlo-Atherton High School

Oakland High School

San Jose High School

Sequoia High School

Wilcox High School

Teams battled it out in a 7-on-7 passing tournament along with a slate of skills challenges, including the Fastest Man, Long Ball Toss, Tug of War, and the Lineman Challenge. Clayton Valley Charter had the standout performance of the day, claiming both the 7-on-7 championship and the Fastest Man title. Sequoia took top honors in the Lineman Challenge, Wilcox won the Long Ball Toss, and Bellarmine came out on top in Tug of War. The event underscored the continued growth and depth of high school football across Northern California, giving student-athletes a competitive, memorable experience heading into the season.

2026 Tackle Positions Skills Clinic Presented by Taube Philanthropies

On Friday, July 31st, 49ers PREP welcomed more than 30 athletes from across the Bay Area for the annual High School Tackle Positions Skills Clinic presented by Taube Philanthropies. Hosted by 49ers PREP, the clinic provided a full day of tackle football development for rising 8th through 12th grade athletes in all positions, offering opportunities for both beginner and elite-level high school players to sharpen their skills in a competitive and supportive environment.

Led by 49ers PREP coaches and 49ers alumni Anthony "Boobie" Dixon, Kevin Green, Dana McLemore, and Dell Rodgers, athletes were mentored through position-specific drills and hands-on training in quarterback pocket mechanics, wide receiver route running, defensive back positioning, and tackle fundamentals. Players competed alongside and against some of the Bay Area's top talent during 1-on-1 matchups and 7-on-7 scrimmages, allowing players to put their developing skills to the test in game-like situations. The clinic concluded with a recognition ceremony celebrating each player's hard work, as athletes left with improved skills, greater confidence, and lasting memories from the PREP experience as they head into the high school football season.

Growing the Game Across Northern California