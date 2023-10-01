49ers Players Arrive With Cancer Warriors to #AZvsSF

In the San Francisco 49ers Week 4 contest against the Arizona Cardinals, the team will recognize the NFL's Crucial Catch initiative and raise awareness around cancer detection and risk reduction.

The league, the NFL Players Association and the American Cancer Society are committed to providing individuals with the tools they need to help them better understand early detection and ways to reduce their cancer risk. Each year, every NFL team raises awareness during a game, featuring on-field and in-stadium Crucial Catch elements. Crucial Catch games also present a special opportunity to honor cancer survivors and those currently battling cancer. Click here to learn more about the 49ers Crucial Catch gameday activations.

Before the team started preparing and game planning for this Sunday's contest, a group of 17 players participated in an art therapy session presented by Dignity Health with 10 cancer warriors. These warriors are individuals who have battled or are currently battling all types of cancer. The guiding theme was to "paint what strength means to you." This allowed both the players and the cancer warriors to express their individual perspectives on strength, resilience and the power to overcome adversity.

The designs from the art therapy session have been transferred onto denim jackets generously donated by Levi's®. Just ahead of kickoff, the players and cancer warriors proudly repped their personalized jackets in their arrival outfits to the Week 4 Crucial Catch contest against the Cardinals.

Check out their looks and personal words of affirmation here: