49ers Offense Goes Off in Week 4; Stats and Facts from #AZvsSF

Team Highlights
- San Francisco has started the regular season 4-0 for the first time since 2019 and for the fifth time in franchise history.
- The 49ers have won three-consecutive regular season games against the Arizona Cardinals.
- San Francisco has won eight-consecutive regular season games at Levi's® Stadium dating back to Week 10 of the 2022 season.
- The Niners improved to 35-29 all-time against the Cardinals, including a 20-14 record at home.
- San Francisco has won 14-consecutive regular season games dating back to Week 8 of 2022, which is the longest active streak in the NFL and the second-longest regular season winning streak in franchise history.
- With 30 points Week 1 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, 30 points Week 2 versus the Los Angeles Rams, 30 points Week 3 versus the New York Giants and 35 points against the Arizona Cardinals, the 49ers have scored 30-or-more points in each of the first four games of a season for the first time in franchise history.
- The Niners are the first team in the NFL to score 30-or-more points in Weeks 1-4 since the Arizona Cardinals did so in 2021.
- San Francisco's 35 points versus Arizona marks the seventh-consecutive regular season game that the team has scored 30-or-more points dating back to Week 16 of 2022, the longest streak since at least 1970.
- The 49ers are the first team in the NFL to score 30-or-more points in seven-consecutive regular season games since the Denver Broncos in 2012-13.
Offensive Highlights
- The 49ers offense scored a touchdown on all five trips to the red zone (four rushing, one passing). It marks the most red zone touchdowns in a single game by the team since September 2017 (five touchdowns on six trips to the red zone versus the Rams) and the most red zone touchdowns with a 100% touchdown percentage in a single game by the 49ers since October of 2013 (five touchdowns on five trips to the red zone against the Jacksonville Jaguars).
- Quarterback Brock Purdy completed 20 of his 21 passing attempts for 283 yards and a touchdown with a passer rating of 134.6 to go along with a 1-yard rushing touchdown.
- Purdy's 95.2 completion percentage is the highest single-game completion percentage in franchise history.
- Purdy's 95.2 completion percentage also marks the fourth-highest single-game completion percentage in NFL history (mininum 20 attempts).
- Purdy completed each of his 10 passing attempts in the first half versus Arizona. His 10-straight completions mark the first time that a 49ers QB has completed all of his passing attempts in a half (min. 10 attempts) since Steve Young in 1994, when he went 11-for-11 in the second half versus the San Diego Chargers, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.
- Purdy started the game with 13-straight completions, which is the most consecutive completions to begin a game by a 49ers quarterback since Jimmy Garoppolo in 2021 (12 straight completions to start game against the Rams).
- With the win, Purdy has improved to 9-0 in the regular season in his career, the third-most consecutive wins by a quarterback to begin a career since 1970.
- Running back Christian McCaffrey registered 20 carries for 106 yards and three touchdowns on the ground to go along with seven receptions for 71 yards and a touchdown through the air. His six-yard touchdown reception marked his first of the season and the 23rd of his career.
- McCaffrey's 106 yards mark his 19th-career game (postseason included) with 100-or-more rushing yards.
- McCaffrey's four touchdowns mark a career high and the most touchdowns recorded in a single game by a 49ers player since running back Tevin Coleman in 2019.
- McCaffrey's three touchdowns in the first half mark the first time in his career that he has scored three-or-more touchdowns in one half. It also marks McCaffrey's 12th-career game with at least one rushing and one receiving touchdown, which is tied for the second-most such games all-time.
- With 177 yards from scrimmage and four touchdowns, McCaffrey is the first player in 49ers franchise history to tally 100-or-more yards from scrimmage and one touchdown in each game in Weeks 1-4 and is the first NFL player to accomplish the feat since former Dallas Cowboys RB DeMarco Murray in 2014. McCaffrey is also the eighth NFL running back to accomplish the feat since at least 1970.
- McCaffrey also became one of four NFL players in the Super Bowl Era to post 70-or-more rushing yards, three-or-more rushing touchdowns, 70-or-more reception yards and one-or-more reception touchdowns in the same game.
- McCaffrey's three rushing touchdowns gave him six on the season and 44 in his career. His four touchdowns against Arizona marked his 10th-consecutive regular season game with one-or-more touchdowns, which is the longest streak of his career and the second-most consecutive regular season games with one-or-more touchdowns by a 49ers player since wide receiver Jerry Rice.
- Including the postseason, McCaffrey has scored one-or-more touchdowns in 13-consecutive games, longest active streak of any NFL player and the longest streak by a member of the 49ers in franchise history.
- McCaffrey's 13-consecutive games with a touchdown also ties former NFL running backs Arian Foster and Emmitt Smith for the second-most consecutive games with one-or-more touchdowns in the NFL since at least 1990.
- With a 65-yard rushing touchdown in Week 1 at Pittsburgh, a 14-yard rushing touchdown in Week 2 at Los Angeles, a four-yard rushing touchdown in Week 3 versus the Giants and a one-yard, 18-yard and two-yard rushing touchdown versus Arizona, McCaffrey became the first 49ers running back to score one-or-more rushing touchdowns in Weeks 1-4 in franchise history.
- Wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk tallied six receptions for a career-high 148 yards. His 148 reception yards give him his second game this season with 100-or-more reception yards and marks the sixth time he's reached 100 reception yards in a game in his career.
Defensive Highlights
- Defensive lineman Javon Hargrave registered four tackles and 1.0 sack of Cardinals quarterback Joshua Dobbs. The sack marked his third of the season and gives him 40.5 in his career.