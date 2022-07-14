49ers Foundation Hosts "Players for a Purpose" Kickoff Event August 14

For the past 30 years, the 49ers Foundation has harnessed football to educate and empower Bay Area youth through collective and innovative community-focused strategies. From award-winning STEAM education and nationally recognized youth football programs to impactful community partnerships with leading nonprofits, the 49ers Foundation is tirelessly dedicated to inspiring the confidence and collaboration youth need to tackle what is possible. Since 1991, the 49ers Foundation has invested more than $50 million back into historically underserved Bay Area communities in support of its commitment to remain faithful to the next generation. To learn more about the 49ers Foundation's 30th Anniversary and our direct beneficiary programs, please visit 49ers.com/foundation.