49ers Foundation Announces Ticket On-Sale for 'Picnic on the Field'

49ers legend and Foundation Honorary Chairman Jerry Rice will be in attendance to meet the Faithful and sign autographs. Other 49ers players from past and present will also be signing autographs and participating in event activities alongside fans.

This celebration of community will include food and drink vendors, a bounce house and other inflatables, carnival games, football activities, a selfie station and more. Live entertainment will be provided by a caricature artist, magician, and musical artists. Attendees will also be able to engage in acts for good at the Community Service Station.

"There's no better feeling than watching the Faithful enjoy themselves and connect with one another on a nice summer day at Levi's Stadium," said 49ers Foundation Executive Director Justin Prettyman. "This event is one of our biggest and most accessible of the year. We look forward to providing our fans with an afternoon to remember, all while supporting our mission to educate and empower Bay Area youth."

All tickets include parking and entry, as well as one free meal per ticket holder. VIP entry will open at 11:30 a.m. and feature a Happy Hour with complimentary alcoholic beverages. Additional food and non-alcoholic drinks will be included throughout the event for VIP ticket holders.

The 49ers Foundation has invested more than $50 million back into Bay Area communities since 1991. To read more about what the Foundation accomplished during their 30th anniversary season, check out their 2021 Annual Impact Report.