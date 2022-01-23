49ers Defense Has a Day Against Aaron Rodgers En Route to NFC Championship

The San Francisco 49ers have advanced to their second NFC Championship in the last three seasons following Saturday's 13-10 road win over the Green Bay Packers. While trailing the entirety of the contest, an outstanding performance by San Francisco's defense and special teams unit helped set up kicker Robbie Gould with the game-winning 45-yard field goal as time expired.
Here are some stats and notes from the 49ers Divisional Round win over the Packers.
Team Notes
- The 49ers improved to 5-4 all-time against the Packers in the postseason.
- San Francisco has now reached the Conference Championship game for the 15th time since 1980, which is tied for the most in the NFL, and for the second time in three seasons (2019).
- The 49ers improved their overall record to 17-7 in the Divisional Round of the playoffs.
- San Francisco has now won five out of six and four-consecutive playoff games against the Packers.
- Head coach Kyle Shanahan improved to 4-1 as a head coach in the postseason.
Game Notes
- With Jimmie Ward's block of Packers kicker Mason Crosby's 39-yard field goal attempt and Jordan Willis' block of Packers punter Corey Bojorquez's punt, the 49ers became the first team to block both a field goal attempt and a punt since 1/1/89 when the Buffalo Bills accomplished the feat vs. the Houston Oilers (AFC-D).
- It marked the first blocked field goal attempt of Ward's career, while Willis' block also marked the first of his career and the first by a member of the 49ers in the postseason since running back Spencer Tillman accomplished the feat on 1/6/90 vs. Minnesota Vikings (NFC-D).
- Talanoa Hufanga recovered the punt blocked by Willis, and returned it 6 yards for a touchdown. It marked the first time a member of the 49ers has returned a blocked punt for a touchdown in the postseason in franchise history.
- The 49ers defense allowed just 67 yards on the ground, the fewest rushing yards allowed by San Francisco in a postseason game since the team allowed 62 rushing yards vs. Green Bay (1/19/20 – NFC-C).
- The unit also sacked Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers five times, marking the first time since the 1984 postseason [9.0 vs. Chicago Bears (1/6/85 - NFC-C) and 6.0 vs. New York Giants (12/29/84 – NFC-D)] that the 49ers registered 5.0-or-more sacks in consecutive postseason games [5.0 at Dallas Cowboys (1/16/22 – NFC-WC)].
Player Notes
- Gould connected on field goals of 29 and 45 yards. He remains a perfect 20-of-20 in his postseason career, including a 12-of-12 mark with the 49ers, which ranks tied for second all-time for most field goals made in franchise history.
- His 45-yard game-winning field goal as time expired was the second of his career in the postseason and first since 1/14/07 vs. Seattle Seahawks (NFC-D) as a member of the Chicago Bears.
- Bosa registered three tackles, 2.0 sacks and one forced fumble on the night. He now has 6.5 sacks in the 5 games of his postseason career, including at least 0.5 in each. He has also registered two career forced fumbles in the postseason [one forced fumble at Kansas City Chiefs (2/2/20)].
- The pass rusher has now registered 2.0-or-more sacks in the postseason for the second time in his career [2.0 sacks of Kirk Cousins vs. Minnesota Vikings (1/1/20 – NFC-D).
- Bosa's 6.5 postseason sacks are tied for the second-most in postseason franchise history.
Most Career Sacks By a Member of the 49ers in the Postseason Since 1982
|Rank
|Player
|Game
|Sacks
|1
|Charles Haley
|12
|7.5
|2t.
|Nick Bosa
|5
|6.5
|Tim Harris
|6
|6.5
|Dwaine Board
|7
|6.5
|Ahmad Brooks
|8
|6.5
- Bosa is now 1-of-5 players in franchise history with multiple postseason games with 2.0-or-more sacks (Dwaine Board, Ahmad Brooks, Fred Dean and Tim Harris).
- Armstead notched five tackles and 2.0 sacks on the night. He now has 5.0 sacks in his postseason career, and at least 1.0 sack in back-to-back postseason games. It also marks his first postseason game with 2.0-or-more sacks.
- Ebukam registered three tackles and 1.0 sack. He now has at least 0.5 sack in back-to-back postseason games and 1.5 sacks in his postseason career.
- Warner notched six tackles and one forced fumble on the night, marking the first forced fumble of his postseason career.
- Greenlaw registered six tackles and one fumble recovery on the night, marking the first fumble recovery of his postseason career.
- Kittle registered four receptions for 63 yards on the night, including a postseason career-long 24-yard reception.
- His 63 receiving yards were a postseason career high.