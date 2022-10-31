Williams, McCaffrey and Bosa Among Top 49ers PFF Performers of Week 8

The San Francisco 49ers are headed into the Bye at 4-4 on the year and undefeated in NFC West play following their 31-14 win over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. The victory extends San Francisco's regular season win streak over LA to eight-straight games. Despite missing two of their starting wide receivers, Deebo Samuel and Jauan Jennings, the 49ers offense put together one of its most dominant performances of the season, headlined by the newly acquired dual threat back Christian McCaffrey. The running back penned his name in the history books with his outing against the Rams, becoming one of four players since 1970 to score a passing, rushing and receiving touchdown in the same game. On the defensive side of the ball, DeMeco Ryans' unit was able to shut out LA in the second half, and linebacker Fred Warner and defensive lineman Nick Bosa each recorded a sack in the contest.
Here are San Francisco's top performers from Week 8:
Top Offensive Performers: Trent Williams and Christian McCaffrey
The veteran left tackle earned the highest-overall grade on the team with an 85.8 for his 53 snaps of work. This is Williams' second game back after suffering a high ankle sprain against the Denver Broncos in Week 3, and it appears he's back to his typical high-caliber play. Williams' 85.8 overall grade is his highest of the season, and what's even more impressive is his 93.0 run-blocking grade from Sunday's contest.
Coming in as the second highest performing player on offense is running back Christian McCaffrey. This should come as a surprise to no one with his historic hat trick against the Rams. McCaffrey's big day in LA earned him a 78.5 overall grade for his outing. The 49ers newest running back closed out the day with 183 all-purpose yards in addition to his passing, rushing and receiving touchdowns.
"McCaffrey hit the triple-crown in his second game as a 49er," PFF's Max Chadwick wrote in his game roundup. "He scored a rushing touchdown, a receiving touchdown and even had a passing touchdown against the Rams."
Top Defensive Performer: Nick Bosa
Bosa flexed in Week 8, putting together another big time pass rush performance and earned an 82.4 overall grade. The defensive lineman had three total pressures in his 31 pass rush attempts and 1.0 sack against the Rams. He's racked up 8.0 sacks on the year and is currently tied for second-most sacks in the league.