Williams, McCaffrey and Bosa Among Top 49ers PFF Performers of Week 8

The San Francisco 49ers are headed into the Bye at 4-4 on the year and undefeated in NFC West play following their 31-14 win over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. The victory extends San Francisco's regular season win streak over LA to eight-straight games. Despite missing two of their starting wide receivers, Deebo Samuel and Jauan Jennings, the 49ers offense put together one of its most dominant performances of the season, headlined by the newly acquired dual threat back Christian McCaffrey. The running back penned his name in the history books with his outing against the Rams, becoming one of four players since 1970 to score a passing, rushing and receiving touchdown in the same game. On the defensive side of the ball, DeMeco Ryans' unit was able to shut out LA in the second half, and linebacker Fred Warner and defensive lineman Nick Bosa each recorded a sack in the contest.