Week 3 Fantasy Football Primer: 49ers at Giants

The 49ers enter Week 3 shorthanded and dealing with an almost unfathomable amount of injuries. They once again have to deal with the MetLife Stadium turf on Sunday and are facing a Giants defense that's quietly played well (ranking #7 in DVOA). Given all the injuries and the matchup, it's hard to get overly excited about any 49er in fantasy leagues this week. But there are some possible hidden gems if you play in deeper formats.

Nick Mullens is familiar with Kyle Shanahan's system and is an option in Superflex leagues if he starts at QB as expected, while Jordan Reed is a worthwhile flier at tight end should George Kittle sit again. Kittle is reportedly dealing with a knee sprain, so Reed could easily lead San Francisco in targets for the second-straight week.

Jerick McKinnon is an option in PPR leagues, but the real sleeper is Jeff Wilson Jr.﻿, who's likely to lead San Francisco's backfield in touches, including at the goal line. Wilson is being mostly ignored in fantasy leagues despite acting as the likely lead back in a Shanahan system that's going to have to rely heavily on the run this week while possibly missing the team's top QB, RB, WR and TE. San Francisco still sports a strong offensive line, and Wilson figures to be busy on Sunday, when he surprises the fantasy community by finishing as a top-20 back in Week 3.