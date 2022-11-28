Warner, Williams and Ebukam Among Top 49ers PFF Performers in #NOvsSF

Here are San Francisco's top performers from Week 12:

Top Offensive Performers: Trent Williams and Jordan Mason

The 49ers All-Pro left tackle made the "top offensive performers" for back-to-back weeks. Williams earned an 84.9 overall grade for his 70 snaps of work in Sunday afternoon's matchup. His run-blocking grade of 81.1 was second only to Jennings.

"Few tackles in NFL history stack up with Trent Williams when he's at his best — and Williams was near his best on Sunday," the PFF staff wrote in their game recap.

The rookie running back got more involved in the ground game in Week 12 with Elijah Mitchell and Christian McCaffrey both dealing with knee injuries at some point during the game. Mason earned a 91.4 overall grade for his nine snaps of work and may be called upon again in the coming weeks depending on the availability of the 49ers more veteran backs.

Top Defensive Performers: Fred Warner and Samson Ebukam

The veteran linebacker helped set the tone early for the 49ers defense, forcing a fumble on the Saints opening drive that was recovered by Ebukam and helped set up San Francisco's first field goal. Warner earned an 89.6 overall grade after closing out Sunday's game with 5.0 total tackles, a quarterback pressure and allowing just one reception on three targets in addition to the forced fumble.

"Niners linebacker Fred Warner made plays in all facets of the game on Sunday afternoon," the PFF staff added. "Targeted three times, he allowed one catch for 20 yards, but he also forced an incompletion on the other two targets. He added three stops against the run and a QB hit as a pass-rusher to cap off a solid all-around display."