Warner, Samuel and McCaffrey Earn Top PFF Grades vs. Eagles

Top Offensive Performers: WR Deebo Samuel and RB Christian McCaffrey

Samuel topped all of the 49ers offensive performers in Week 13, recording an 86.1 overall grade for his 49 snaps of work. This was a career-best outing for Samuel, who caught four passes for 116 yards and two touchdowns and added three carries for 22 yards and a rushing touchdown. His 86.1 overall grade marks his highest single-week grade since Week 3 versus the New York Giants.

Meanwhile, McCaffrey came away with an 85.6 overall grade for his 52 snaps against the Eagles. The seventh-year pro needed 61 yards to hit the 1,000 rushing yards milestone, and he got that and then some. McCaffrey became the franchise's first 1000-yard rusher since Frank Gore in the 2014 season.

"Running back Christian McCaffrey added 93 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries, routinely converting on key third downs," PFF writer Brad Spielberger wrote. "San Francisco was unstoppable with six straight touchdown drives to close this game out in convincing fashion."

Top Defensive Performer: LB Fred Warner