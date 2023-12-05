Warner, Samuel and McCaffrey Earn Top PFF Grades vs. Eagles

The San Francisco 49ers are two thirds of the way through the year, and coming off a monster 42-19 win over the Philadelphia Eagles. The victory keeps San Francisco (9-3) as the No. 2 seed in the current NFC postseason standings, but cuts into Philadelphia's lead (10-2) as the conference's top contender.
The recipe for the 49ers success remains the same, and San Francisco was able to dominate another conference heavyweight by putting together a complementary game of football. Second-year quarterback Brock Purdy threw four touchdown passes on the day and posted a 148.8 passer rating, wide receiver Deebo Samuel found the end zone three times, the defensive line came up with 4.0 sacks and allowed just 19 points to one of the league's top five scoring offenses.
The top performers from the Week 13 contest, according to the Pro Football Focus weekly grades, included linebacker Fred Warner, wide receiver Deebo Samuel and running back Christian McCaffrey.
Here's the breakdown of the weekly grades from Week 13:
Top Offensive Performers: WR Deebo Samuel and RB Christian McCaffrey
Samuel topped all of the 49ers offensive performers in Week 13, recording an 86.1 overall grade for his 49 snaps of work. This was a career-best outing for Samuel, who caught four passes for 116 yards and two touchdowns and added three carries for 22 yards and a rushing touchdown. His 86.1 overall grade marks his highest single-week grade since Week 3 versus the New York Giants.
Meanwhile, McCaffrey came away with an 85.6 overall grade for his 52 snaps against the Eagles. The seventh-year pro needed 61 yards to hit the 1,000 rushing yards milestone, and he got that and then some. McCaffrey became the franchise's first 1000-yard rusher since Frank Gore in the 2014 season.
"Running back Christian McCaffrey added 93 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries, routinely converting on key third downs," PFF writer Brad Spielberger wrote. "San Francisco was unstoppable with six straight touchdown drives to close this game out in convincing fashion."
Top Defensive Performer: LB Fred Warner
Warner owns the 49ers top defensive grade coming out of Week 13 with a 90.2 overall grade. While the veteran linebacker has found himself in the top performers mix several times this year, his performance against the Eagles is his highest grade of the year. Warner closed out the game with four total tackles, a quarterback hit and was targeted three times, allowing just two catches for seven yards on Sunday.
