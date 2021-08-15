Recapping Trey Lance's Debut; 10 Observations from 49ers vs. Chiefs

It was the rookie show for the San Francisco 49ers during their preseason matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs. A number of 49ers made their preseason debuts which featured a number of young guys stepping up in the exhibition opener. Despite falling to the Chiefs 19-16, Kyle Shanahan was overall pleased with the product he saw on the field. Here are a few takeaways from the contest:

1. One and Done for Garoppolo, First Team Offense

As expected, the 49ers first-team offense saw one series before calling it a night. Jimmy Garoppolo was a perfect 3-for-3 for 26 yards with passes to Deebo Samuel﻿, Brandon Aiyuk and Wayne Gallman II﻿.

With the number of veterans inactive in the opener, rookie offensive lineman Jaylon Moore got the start at left tackle in place of Trent Williams and Jake Brendel saw starting center reps in place of Alex Mack﻿.

2. Lance's Rookie Debut

Trey Lance made his debut on the 49ers ensuing drive, which was stalled following a dropped pass by Aiyuk. It didn't come as much of a surprise that the rookie played into the third quarter as Shanahan alluded to the quarterback seeing near 30 snaps in his first game under center.

Lance played seven total drives and finished the day 5-of-14 for 128 yards and a score. His 35.7 completion percentage doesn't tell the full story of Lance's night. Multiple drops by the 49ers receivers tarnished what looked like an admirable outing for the rookie.

His most impressive throw of the night came on the first snap of his second drive. The rookie rolled out to his left and dialed up a deep bomb downfield to wide receiver Trent Sherfield for an 80-yard touchdown. Sherfield edged out Chiefs defensive backs Mike Hughes and Devan Key en route to the end zone.