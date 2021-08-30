49ers QB Shuffle Finds Success; Takeaways from Preseason Win vs Raiders

The San Francisco 49ers closed out the preseason with a commanding win over the Las Vegas Raiders. Sunday served as a "dress rehearsal" for the regular season, with a number of starters making an appearance. George Kittle﻿, Trent Williams﻿, Raheem Mostert﻿, Alex Mack﻿, Jaquiski Tartt and Jalen Hurd were among the group of 49ers who made their preseason debuts on Sunday.

After a "good week" of practice, head coach Kyle Shanahan alluded to wanting to see roughly 20 snaps out of his starters before sending them to the sideline in preparation for Week 1. Here are a few takeaways from the 49ers commanding 34-10 victory at home.

Quarterback Rotation

Shanahan got creative and offered a glimpse of what his two-quarterback offense could look like, with both Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance seeing snaps under center on the team's first two drives.

San Francisco put together a 10-play, 68-yard drive where both of the 49ers quarterbacks were interchanged with five snaps apiece. Mostert notched seven carries for 53 yards during that drive. Lance did not throw any passes, however, was in for three of Mostert's runs. In between quarterback exchanges, Garoppolo capped off the drive with a 1-yard touchdown run.