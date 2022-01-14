Trent Williams, K'Waun Williams Expected to Play; Azeez Al-Shaair Questionable vs. Cowboys

Presented by

Jan 14, 2022 at 03:16 PM
Keiana Martin

The San Francisco 49ers appear to be nearing full strength heading into their Wild Card matchup against the Dallas Cowboys.

On Friday, Kyle Shanahan revealed the final injury report heading into the weekend with left tackle Trent Williams not having any designation. The left tackle suffered an elbow injury in the team's Week 17 win over the Houston Texans that held him out of the critical regular season finale against the Los Angeles Rams. This week, Williams was a limited participant on Thursday and Friday, however, is expected to be a full go for his third postseason appearance in 12 seasons.

Additionally, nickel corner K'Waun Williams, who missed last week's matchup against the Rams, is expected to return to the field on Sunday.

As far as players who are questionable heading into the postseason matchup, the 49ers feel "pretty optimistic" with the status of punter Mitch Wishnowsky﻿. Wishnowsky left Sunday's game after taking a hit to the head on a special teams tackle. Kicker Robbie Gould took over punting duties in the former fourth-round pick's absence. The team also signed punter Ryan Winslow as an insurance policy in case Wishnowsky does not clear concussion protocol.

Trenton Cannon has an opportunity to make his first return to the field since Week 13. During the opening kickoff, Cannon went down after taking an unintentional hit to the head while trying to tackle Seattle Seahawks returner DeeJay Dallas.

It was a somber scene as both sidelines circled around the special teams gunner on one knee as Cannon was placed on a stretcher and remained in Seattle overnight for further evaluation. The running back was placed on Injured Reserve, but had his practice window opened this week allowing for a potential return to the field against Dallas.

"Trenton is cleared to go," Shanahan said on Friday. "He's fine. From a mental standpoint, it helped him get into practice this week so he could get comfortable. We'll see how the 48 (game roster) shakes out, but he's definitely an option for us."

The 49ers could see their core linebacking unit together for Sunday's matchup as Azeez Al-Shaair has been ruled questionable heading into the weekend. Al-Shaair was inactive for both of the 49ers final two games of the regular season while working through a knee injury. The linebacker was limited during the week's practices, however, signs are pointing in a positive direction in his return to the field.

"I feel pretty good about Azeez," Shanahan said. "He's been able to do more this week than last week. He is questionable, so I feel better than doubtful. But I hope he can pull it out. We all know what kind of player he is."

Here's a look at the final injury report heading into the weekend:

49ers

Questionable

Cowboys

Out

  • LB Keanu Neal (chest, elbow)

