Trent Williams, Javon Hargrave Questionable for Week 10 vs. Jaguars

Nov 10, 2023 at 01:30 PM
The San Francisco 49ers are battling a string of injuries in the trenches as they travel cross-country for their Week 10 matchup versus the Jacksonville Jaguars.

For starters, All-Pro left tackle Trent Williams, who returned to practice on Thursday for the first time since Week 6, remains a big question mark as he progresses through an ankle injury.

"I think he's real questionable to be plain," head coach Kyle Shanahan said. "That's what my eyes see too. We have tomorrow too, tomorrow is Saturday. If it's not tomorrow, we'll wait until game time."

Defensive lineman Drake Jackson (knee) and offensive lineman Aaron Banks (turf toe) have been ruled out altogether. Banks is expected to be out for a few weeks as he deals with turf toe sustained against the Cincinnati Bengals, and Jackson was a limited participant in practice all week. Fellow defensive lineman Javon Hargrave is a new addition to the injury report after having his knee "act up in practice yesterday."

On a positive note, wide receiver Deebo Samuel (shoulder) has fallen off the injury report and is set to return to action for the first time since Week 6.

Below is the complete Week 10 Game Status Report for Friday:

San Francisco 49ers

Status Report:

Advertising