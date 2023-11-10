Jaguars Scouting Report with Cam Inman and Williams Injury Update | 1st & 10

Every week, digital media coordinator Briana McDonald and team reporter Lindsey Pallares review the latest 49ers news, including roster moves, coaching hires and NFL power ranking updates on the 49ers "1st & 10" podcast. Episodes include insider perspectives on the latest happenings within the organization and feature interview excerpts from coaches, players and front office staff. Look out for special edition "Move the Chains" episodes of the podcast to learn more about breaking news updates from the team.
Here's a breakdown of the latest 49ers "1st & 10" podcast episode with Cam Inman:
- 1:40 - Inman's thoughts on the 49ers coming off of the Bye week
- 3:03 - Pallares provides latest updates on OL Aaron Banks, T Trent Williams and WR Deebo Samuel
- 4:57 - Inman shares a scouting report on the Jacksonville Jaguars
- 8:34 - What preparations does QB Brock Purdy and the offense need to take in order to ensure a clean game vs. the Jaguars?
- 9:52 - What adjustments should we expect from the 49ers defense on Sunday?
- 11:37 - Bold predictions for #SFvsJAX
