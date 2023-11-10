Jaguars Scouting Report with Cam Inman and Williams Injury Update | 1st & 10

Nov 10, 2023 at 11:25 AM
by Briana McDonald & Lindsey Pallares

Every week, digital media coordinator Briana McDonald and team reporter Lindsey Pallares review the latest 49ers news, including roster moves, coaching hires and NFL power ranking updates on the 49ers "1st & 10" podcast. Episodes include insider perspectives on the latest happenings within the organization and feature interview excerpts from coaches, players and front office staff. Look out for special edition "Move the Chains" episodes of the podcast to learn more about breaking news updates from the team.

Here's a breakdown of the latest 49ers "1st & 10" podcast episode with Cam Inman:

  • 1:40 - Inman's thoughts on the 49ers coming off of the Bye week
  • 3:03 - Pallares provides latest updates on OL Aaron Banks, T Trent Williams and WR Deebo Samuel
  • 4:57 - Inman shares a scouting report on the Jacksonville Jaguars
  • 8:34 - What preparations does QB Brock Purdy and the offense need to take in order to ensure a clean game vs. the Jaguars?
  • 9:52 - What adjustments should we expect from the 49ers defense on Sunday?
  • 11:37 - Bold predictions for #SFvsJAX

Related Links

49ers Players Take On the Practice Field for Jacksonville Matchup ☀️

View some of the top images from 49ers practice at the SAP Performance Facility as the team prepares for Week 10 vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars.

DL Nick Bosa
1 / 24

DL Nick Bosa

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk
2 / 24

FB Kyle Juszczyk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
3 / 24

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
4 / 24

WR Deebo Samuel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
5 / 24

QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
2023 San Francisco 49ers Special Teams
6 / 24

2023 San Francisco 49ers Special Teams

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
K Jake Moody
7 / 24

K Jake Moody

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Sam Darnold
8 / 24

QB Sam Darnold

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Randy Gregory
9 / 24

LB Randy Gregory

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Clelin Ferrelll, DL Arik Armstead
10 / 24

DL Clelin Ferrelll, DL Arik Armstead

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LS Taybor Pepper
11 / 24

LS Taybor Pepper

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brandon Allen
12 / 24

QB Brandon Allen

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Austin Bryant
13 / 24

DL Austin Bryant

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Chase Young
14 / 24

DL Chase Young

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Drake Jackson
15 / 24

DL Drake Jackson

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Robert Beal Jr.
16 / 24

DL Robert Beal Jr.

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Austin Bryant
17 / 24

DL Austin Bryant

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S George Odum
18 / 24

S George Odum

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Clelin Ferrell
19 / 24

DL Clelin Ferrell

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk
20 / 24

FB Kyle Juszczyk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DT Javon Kinlaw
21 / 24

DT Javon Kinlaw

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Ilm Manning
22 / 24

OL Ilm Manning

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Sam Darnold
23 / 24

QB Sam Darnold

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
24 / 24

WR Deebo Samuel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Related Content

news

49ers vs. Jaguars Week 10 Preview with Larry Krueger | 1st & 10

Learn more the 49ers bonus practice, injury updates and preview the team's matchup vs. the Jaguars with guest Larry Kreuger on Wednesday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
news

Recapping Trade for Chase Young and 49ers Return from the Bye | 1st & 10

Learn more about the 49ers trade deadline move for DL Chase Young and injuries to watch in Week 10 on Monday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
news

Recapping 49ers Roster Additions of 2023 and Their Contributions | 1st & 10

Hosts Briana McDonald and Lindsey Pallares recapped the newcomers to the 49ers 2023 53-man roster and highlighted their contributions in this Bye week edition of the "1st & 10" podcast.
news

49ers Midseason Review and Awarding MVPs of Weeks 1-8 | 1st & 10

Hosts Briana McDonald and Lindsey Pallares reviewed the first half of the 49ers 2023 regular season and awarded MVPs of Weeks 1-8 in this Bye week edition of the "1st & 10" podcast.
news

Recapping the 49ers 31-17 Loss to the Bengals | 1st & 10

Learn more about the biggest takeaways from the 49ers 31-17 loss to the Bengals and what to expect during the 49ers Bye on Monday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
news

Breaking Down Brock Purdy Injury Updates with Adam Copeland | 1st & 10

Learn more about QB Brock Purdy entering the NFL's concussion protocol and preview the Bengals-49ers matchup with KNBR's Adam Copeland on Friday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
news

Recapping the 49ers 'MNF' Loss and Injuries to Watch in Week 8 | 1st & 10

Learn more about the biggest takeaways from the 49ers primetime defeat, injury updates and the team's condensed Week 8 schedule on Wednesday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
news

49ers vs. Vikings Gameday Roundup with Gabe Henderson | 1st & 10

Learn more about the final injury reports of the 49ers and Vikings and a recap of the biggest matchups with Gabe Henderson of the Vikings on Monday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
news

49ers Injury Updates and Tracy Sandler Shares Vikings Scouting Report | 1st & 10

Learn more about the 49ers injury updates headed into "MNF" and Fangirl Sports Network's Tracy Sandler shares a Vikings scouting report on Friday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
news

Previewing 49ers vs. Vikings with Tatum Everett | 1st & 10

Learn more about the key storylines of the 49ers vs. Vikings matchup with Vikings on-air talent Tatum Everett on Wednesday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
news

Breaking Down the 49ers Week 6 Loss to the Browns  | 1st & 10

Learn more about the key takeaways from the 49ers first loss of the 2023 season on Monday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
