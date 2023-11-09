Trent William Returns to Practice; Brock Purdy Bye Week Breakdown

The San Francisco 49ers opened up Week 10 without two of their starting offensive linemen. Guard Aaron Banks is expected to miss several weeks with a toe injury, however, it appears left tackle Trent Williams will have a chance to return to action on Sunday versus the Jacksonville Jaguars.

On Thursday, Williams rejoined the 49ers for practice in a limited capacity for the first time since sustaining an ankle injury in the team's Week 6 matchup against the Cleveland Browns. Head coach Kyle Shanahan said earlier in the week that Williams' ankle examinations were not showing a high ankle sprain but injury history was playing a factor in the veteran tackle's overall recovery time.

"When you've had that over your career, there's a number of things that (affect) it, and it's taking longer than expected to heal," Shanahan said. "It's more than a low."

Brock Purdy on the Bye

The second-year quarterback spent the Bye in Iowa traveling to his fianceé's family farm and also fitting in an Iowa State Cyclones football game. Purdy noted that he took the entire week off from throwing and returned to the 49ers facility feeling refreshed.

"Not throwing and then lifting, continuing to strengthen my arm off the field was huge," Purdy said. "At practice, it was good. With however many games we played in the first half of the season, your arm, you start feeling a little sore at practice, but come game time, you're ready to roll.

"Having the week off for the second stretch was huge for me and my arm."

Purdy also did some self-scouting away from The Bay, reviewing game tape from the first eight games of the year.

"Looking at the good, looking at the bad of the first half, you know, how hot we started and obviously, the last three games of like, what is going on and what we can be better at, for myself especially, it was huge," Purdy said. "To be able to step away from the game, take a breather, understand where we are at and what we have to do is huge for me.