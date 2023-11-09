Trent William Returns to Practice; Brock Purdy Bye Week Breakdown

Nov 09, 2023 at 03:45 PM
DSC_8465 - Version 2 (1)
Lindsey Pallares

Team Reporter

The San Francisco 49ers opened up Week 10 without two of their starting offensive linemen. Guard Aaron Banks is expected to miss several weeks with a toe injury, however, it appears left tackle Trent Williams will have a chance to return to action on Sunday versus the Jacksonville Jaguars.

On Thursday, Williams rejoined the 49ers for practice in a limited capacity for the first time since sustaining an ankle injury in the team's Week 6 matchup against the Cleveland Browns. Head coach Kyle Shanahan said earlier in the week that Williams' ankle examinations were not showing a high ankle sprain but injury history was playing a factor in the veteran tackle's overall recovery time.

"When you've had that over your career, there's a number of things that (affect) it, and it's taking longer than expected to heal," Shanahan said. "It's more than a low."

Brock Purdy on the Bye

The second-year quarterback spent the Bye in Iowa traveling to his fianceé's family farm and also fitting in an Iowa State Cyclones football game. Purdy noted that he took the entire week off from throwing and returned to the 49ers facility feeling refreshed.

"Not throwing and then lifting, continuing to strengthen my arm off the field was huge," Purdy said. "At practice, it was good. With however many games we played in the first half of the season, your arm, you start feeling a little sore at practice, but come game time, you're ready to roll.

"Having the week off for the second stretch was huge for me and my arm."

Purdy also did some self-scouting away from The Bay, reviewing game tape from the first eight games of the year.

"Looking at the good, looking at the bad of the first half, you know, how hot we started and obviously, the last three games of like, what is going on and what we can be better at, for myself especially, it was huge," Purdy said. "To be able to step away from the game, take a breather, understand where we are at and what we have to do is huge for me.

"To clear my mind and come back excited for the second half, and the stretch of football we have to play, some good football we have to play."

49ers Players Take On the Practice Field for Jacksonville Matchup ☀️

View some of the top images from 49ers practice at the SAP Performance Facility as the team prepares for Week 10 vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars.

DL Nick Bosa
1 / 24

DL Nick Bosa

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk
2 / 24

FB Kyle Juszczyk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
3 / 24

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
4 / 24

WR Deebo Samuel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
5 / 24

QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
2023 San Francisco 49ers Special Teams
6 / 24

2023 San Francisco 49ers Special Teams

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
K Jake Moody
7 / 24

K Jake Moody

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Sam Darnold
8 / 24

QB Sam Darnold

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Randy Gregory
9 / 24

LB Randy Gregory

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Clelin Ferrelll, DL Arik Armstead
10 / 24

DL Clelin Ferrelll, DL Arik Armstead

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LS Taybor Pepper
11 / 24

LS Taybor Pepper

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brandon Allen
12 / 24

QB Brandon Allen

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Austin Bryant
13 / 24

DL Austin Bryant

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Chase Young
14 / 24

DL Chase Young

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Drake Jackson
15 / 24

DL Drake Jackson

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Robert Beal Jr.
16 / 24

DL Robert Beal Jr.

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Austin Bryant
17 / 24

DL Austin Bryant

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S George Odum
18 / 24

S George Odum

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Clelin Ferrell
19 / 24

DL Clelin Ferrell

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk
20 / 24

FB Kyle Juszczyk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DT Javon Kinlaw
21 / 24

DT Javon Kinlaw

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Ilm Manning
22 / 24

OL Ilm Manning

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Sam Darnold
23 / 24

QB Sam Darnold

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
24 / 24

WR Deebo Samuel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

49ers Name George Kittle as 2023 Perry/Yonamine Unity Award Recipient

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle is honored for demonstrating a commitment to promoting unity and giving back to the local community.
news

Shanahan Shares Week 10 Injury Updates and Adjustments for #SFvsJAX

Head coach Kyle Shanahan discussed some of the adjustments the 49ers plan to make headed into their Week 10 matchup vs. the Jaguars.
news

Power Rankings: 49ers Climb NFL Rankings During Bye Week

The latest set of NFL power rankings are in, and the 49ers climbed up the rankings following their Week 9 Bye. 
news

49ers Back From the Bye and DL Chase Young Practice Debut

The San Francisco 49ers returned to HQ following the Week 9 Bye and DL Chase Young made his practice debut.
news

NFC West Roundup: 49ers Trail the Seahawks in Division Race

The San Francisco 49ers are currently second in the NFC West, trailing the Seattle Seahawks for the lead.
news

49ers-Commanders Trade Brings DL Chase Young to The Bay

The San Francisco 49ers traded a compensatory third round 2024 draft pick to the Washington Commanders to bring defensive lineman Chase Young to The Bay.
news

John Lynch Talks Chase Young Trade; 3 Takeaways from the NFL Trade Deadline

San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch discussed the recent trade with the Washington Commanders for pass rusher Chase Young.
news

Power Rankings: 49ers Head Into the Bye as a Top 10 Team

The latest set of NFL power rankings are in, and the 49ers remain among the top 10 teams in the league headed into the Week 9 Bye.
news

Christian McCaffrey Extends TD Streak to 17-Straight Games

RB Christian McCaffrey is now tied for longest touchdown streak (including playoffs) in NFL history with his two-yard rushing TD vs. the Bengals.
news

QB Brock Makes Progress Through Concussion Protocol; Wilks Scouting Report

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy was a limited participant in Thursday's practice leading up to the Week 8 matchup.
news

The Faithful Factor: How Home Field Advantage Impacts the 49ers Success

The San Francisco 49ers will look to extend their perfect record in The Bay in their Week 8 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals this Sunday.
Advertising