49ers Name George Kittle as 2023 Perry/Yonamine Unity Award Recipient

To celebrate the San Francisco 49ers history of exemplifying the power of teamwork to accomplish goals, the team is proud to present the 2023 Perry/Yonamine Unity Award to tight end George Kittle.

Kittle was voted by his teammates as a player who has demonstrated a commitment to promoting unity and giving back to the local community. Also a recent nominee for the NFL's Salute to Service Award, Kittle was selected for his outstanding skills as a unifier both on and off the field.

In recognition of his contributions, the 49ers will make a $10,000 donation to Kittle's preferred nonprofit organization, Operation Freedom Paws, an association that connects service dogs to veterans and individuals with disabilities.