49ers Name George Kittle as 2023 Perry/Yonamine Unity Award Recipient

To celebrate the San Francisco 49ers history of exemplifying the power of teamwork to accomplish goals, the team is proud to present the 2023 Perry/Yonamine Unity Award to tight end George Kittle.
Kittle was voted by his teammates as a player who has demonstrated a commitment to promoting unity and giving back to the local community. Also a recent nominee for the NFL's Salute to Service Award, Kittle was selected for his outstanding skills as a unifier both on and off the field.
In recognition of his contributions, the 49ers will make a $10,000 donation to Kittle's preferred nonprofit organization, Operation Freedom Paws, an association that connects service dogs to veterans and individuals with disabilities.
The award is named after former 49ers players Joe Perry and Wally Yonamine – two individuals who demonstrated the power of unity to make a difference on the field and in the community. Both Perry and Yonamine passed away in 2011, and this honor is presented in their memory.
